ForensisGroup Expands Give-Back Program with GIFFORDS

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ForensisGroup clients can now direct give-back contributions to national gun violence prevention efforts

By adding GIFFORDS, we are providing clients with another meaningful way to support efforts that align with building safer, more informed communities.” — Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services, announced it has added GIFFORDS to its Force for Good ™ give-back program. The addition expands the organizations that clients can support through ForensisGroup’s ongoing community initiative.Through the program, ForensisGroup contributes $25 for every expert witness retained to a nonprofit selected by the client. The initiative supports a range of organizations focused on humanitarian aid, environmental impact, civil rights and community development. The inclusion of GIFFORDS provides clients with an additional option focused on education, advocacy and resources related to gun violence prevention.GIFFORDS is a national organization dedicated to reducing gun violence through research, public education and policy initiatives, with a focus on advancing gun safety and supporting communities affected by gun violence.“Our Force for Good™ program is designed to extend the impact of our work beyond the case itself,” said Emily Steenwyk, Managing Director at ForensisGroup. “By adding GIFFORDS, we are providing clients with another meaningful way to support efforts that align with building safer, more informed communities.”ForensisGroup’s give-back initiative reflects the firm’s broader commitment to aligning its expert witness work with its guiding principle of Nothing But the Truth. By integrating community support into its client engagements, the firm connects its role in the legal process to a broader focus on the public good.“The work we do as an expert witness provider is centered on facts, accountability and clarity,” said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO of ForensisGroup. “Force for Good™ is an extension of that purpose - supporting organizations that contribute to a more just and informed society.”The Force for Good™ program is intentionally curated, with each organization selected for its alignment with ForensisGroup’s mission and commitment to the public good.

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