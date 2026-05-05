ForensisGroup Identifies Key Litigation Trends Driving Demand for Expert Witnesses in 2026

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AI-generated evidence, cybersecurity disputes, wildfire claims and construction litigation highlight the need for independent, court-ready expertise

The right expert helps attorneys move from complexity to clarity by providing analysis that is grounded, independent and defensible.” — Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services, announced several key litigation trends expected to increase the need for qualified expert witnesses in 2026.As litigation becomes increasingly tied to emerging technology, digital evidence, infrastructure claims, environmental events and complex financial exposure, attorneys are being asked to interpret technical facts earlier and with greater precision. ForensisGroup identified several areas where independent expert witnesses are expected to play an important role in helping legal teams evaluate evidence, assess causation, explain damages and present complex issues clearly.“Litigation is increasingly technical, but cases are still built on whether the facts can be understood, tested and explained,” said Emily Steenwyk, Managing Director at ForensisGroup. “The right expert helps attorneys move from complexity to clarity by providing analysis that is grounded, independent and defensible.”Among the litigation trends ForensisGroup is watching in 2026:AI-generated and Machine-generated EvidenceAs artificial intelligence and automated systems become more embedded in business, healthcare, employment, finance and consumer technology, disputes involving machine-generated evidence are expected to grow. Legal teams may increasingly need experts who can evaluate algorithms, methodology, explainability and bias, as well as identify deep fakes, errors and the reliability of AI-related conclusions.Cybersecurity and Data Privacy DisputesCyber incidents, privacy claims, data handling practices and regulatory obligations continue to create litigation risk for organizations. These matters often require experts in digital forensics, cybersecurity standards, data governance, privacy compliance, systems architecture and damages analysis.Wildfire, Environmental and Insurance-related ClaimsWildfire litigation continues to raise complex questions involving fire origin and cause, utility infrastructure, electrical systems, vegetation management, property damage, business interruption, insurance coverage and rebuilding costs. These cases often require multiple disciplines working together to clarify causation and quantify loss.Construction and Infrastructure DisputesConstruction litigation is expected to remain active as projects face pressures tied to labor, cost escalation, scope changes, delays, contract interpretation, data center development, technology adoption and supply chain disruption. Experts in construction management, engineering, scheduling, cost estimating, standard of care and defect analysis can be critical to evaluating claims and defenses.Trade Secret, Intellectual Property and Digital Asset DisputesThe growth of remote work, employee mobility, cloud-based systems and AI tools has increased the complexity of disputes involving confidential information, proprietary data, software, trade secrets and intellectual property. These matters may require experts who understand both the technology and the business value of the information at issue.Damages, Valuation and Economic AnalysisLitigation exposure has increased across industries, requiring more sophisticated damages analyses to evaluate lost profits, business interruption, diminished value, remediation costs, future care, replacement costs and other financial impacts. Economists, forensic accountants, valuation professionals and industry-specific damages experts can help translate complex losses into clear, supportable opinions.“ForensisGroup was founded on the principle of Nothing But the Truth,” said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO. “In a legal environment shaped by technology, data, infrastructure risk and complex damages, the need is not simply for credentials. The need is for independent experts who can bring integrity, clarity and discipline to the facts.”Founded in 1991, ForensisGroup has grown into a leading provider of expert witness services, supporting attorneys, insurance professionals and organizations in complex litigation. The firm works across technical, scientific, medical, financial, construction, engineering and professional disciplines, helping legal teams identify experts suited to the specific facts and issues of each matter.ForensisGroup combines technology-enabled research with human judgment and relationship-driven service to support its High Touch High Tech℠ approach. The firm’s process is designed to help clients connect with highly qualified experts who can provide credible analysis, clear communication and defensible opinions from case evaluation through deposition and trial.“Expert witness selection has always mattered,” Emily Steenwyk said. “What is changing is the level of specialization and clarity attorneys need. The expert must not only know the subject matter, but also be able to explain it in a way that supports the legal process.”ForensisGroup will continue to evaluate litigation trends and add expert witnesses who can support the evolving needs of attorneys, insurance professionals and organizations involved in complex disputes. By identifying emerging areas of litigation, ForensisGroup is ensuring that its expert network provides expert witnesses who can provide credible analysis, clear communication and defensible opinions grounded in Nothing But the TruthAbout ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to the truth, integrity and service, anchored by its belief in Nothing But the Truth, its commitment to Excellence in Human Connection™ and its Force for Good™ initiatives. The firm won the 2025 Social Responsibility Award from The Los Angeles Business Journal, has been voted the Best Expert Provider in the National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client Recommended Expert Service Provider for over ten years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.###Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee |Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p (312) 501.1950 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com

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