LMA Consulting Group, Led by Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, Celebrates 21 Years

LMA Consulting Group celebrates 21 years Photo of Lisa Anderson

Supply chain transformation firm reflects on two decades of change, innovation and resilience in manufacturing and global supply chains

What started as largely spreadsheet-driven operations has evolved into interconnected global networks powered by technology, advanced analytics and real-time decision-making.” — Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc ., is celebrating 21 years of helping manufacturers and distributors navigate changing supply chain demands, operational challenges and evolving technologies.Founded in 2005, LMA Consulting Group has worked with organizations across manufacturing, distribution and supply chain-intensive industries to strengthen supply chain resiliency, improve operational performance and drive predictable, profitable growth.“Supply chains have transformed dramatically over the last 21 years,” said Anderson. “What started as largely spreadsheet-driven operations has evolved into interconnected global networks powered by technology, advanced analytics and real-time decision-making.”From Spreadsheets to Connected TechnologiesOne of the most significant changes over the past two decades has been the evolution from manual processes and disconnected spreadsheets to integrated technologies and digital supply chain platforms.“Technology has enabled companies to move faster and make better decisions,” Anderson explained. “However, systems and technologies must be connected to create visibility and actionable insights across the supply chain. Data alone is not enough.”According to Anderson, ERP systems, advanced planning technologies, artificial intelligence and supply chain visibility tools are increasingly essential to supporting modern manufacturing operations.The Amazon Effect and the Rise of UncertaintyCustomer expectations have also fundamentally changed.“The Amazon Effect permanently shifted expectations toward immediacy,” Anderson said. “Customers expect speed, visibility and responsiveness at every stage of the supply chain.”At the same time, manufacturers are navigating an environment defined by increasing geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions, material shortages and rapidly shifting demand patterns.“The level of change and uncertainty has accelerated significantly,” she added. “Companies must be able to pivot quickly while maintaining service, profitability and operational stability.”Predictability and Planning Matter More Than EverAs supply chains become more complex, Anderson believes companies must strengthen forecasting, planning and operational discipline.“Much like companies such as Apple anticipated what customers wanted before they realized it themselves, manufacturers must improve predictability and planning capabilities,” Anderson said. “Even in engineer-to-order and highly customized environments, companies should standardize what they do best and build customization from a strong operational foundation.”Anderson noted that this is where processes like SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning), artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies can provide meaningful value by helping organizations analyze trends, improve visibility, and respond more proactively to changing conditions.“SIOP, AI and advanced technologies are becoming critical tools for improving decision-making, planning and resilience across the supply chain,” she said.Looking AheadOver the last 21 years, LMA Consulting Group has become recognized for expertise in SIOP, ERP optimization, supply chain strategy and operational transformation. Anderson has been featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine and was recently recognized among the Top 50 Thought Leaders in Manufacturing for 2026 by Consult Clarity.“As we celebrate this milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our clients, colleagues and strategic partners,” Anderson said. “Thank you for allowing us to be an important link in your supply chain journey. We look forward to continuing to help manufacturers and distributors navigate change, embrace innovation and build resilient operations for years to come.”To learn more about LMA Consulting Group, visit: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com and for insights and resources: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/ best-of-supply-chain About LMA Consulting GroupLMA Consulting Group specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Lisa Anderson is recognized among the top supply chain and ERP experts and is regularly featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine. She is a noted authority on the SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) process and author of SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. For more, visit LMAConsultingGroup.com.Media Contact:Kathleen McEntee, Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. (312) 501-1950 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.