ForensisGroup Leaders Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk and Emily Lou Steenwyk Named Nominees for 2026 Women’s Leadership Awards

ForensisGroup Logo Portrait of Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk Portrait of Emily Lou Steenwyk

Los Angeles Business Journal recognition highlights their individual leadership, impact and contributions to business and community

We are proud to continue building a company that supports truth in the legal process, creates opportunities for others and contributes to something larger than ourselves.” — Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services, announced that Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO, and Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director, have each been independently nominated for the 2026 Women’s Leadership Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Business Journal.Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk was nominated in recognition of her leadership as Founder & CEO and her long-standing role as a Champion of Women. Emily Lou Steenwyk was nominated as an Emerging Leader, recognizing her growing influence in the company’s strategy, brand development, client engagement and operational advancement.The nominations reflect two distinct but connected leadership paths within ForensisGroup. Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk founded the company in 1991 and built it around the principle of Nothing But the Truth, creating a firm focused on independence, integrity and reliable expert witness services. Her leadership has shaped ForensisGroup into a company that serves attorneys, law firms, insurance professionals and organizations involved in complex litigation while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical standards, human connection and community impact.Throughout her career, Mercy has also made it a priority to create opportunities for women, support professional growth and lead with a broader sense of responsibility. Her influence extends beyond the business itself through ForensisGroup’s culture, its Force for Good™ initiatives and her commitment to helping others use their skills and expertise to create meaningful impact.“Mercy built ForensisGroup with conviction, courage and a belief that truth should guide the work we do,” said Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director at ForensisGroup. “Her leadership has opened doors for others, including me, and has shown that business success and service to others can grow together.”Emily Lou Steenwyk’s nomination as an Emerging Leader recognizes her role in helping move ForensisGroup forward while honoring the foundation on which the company was built. Her work has included strengthening client relationships, advancing the firm’s brand positioning and supporting the integration of modern tools and processes that reflect ForensisGroup’s High Touch High Tech™ approach.As part of the next generation of leadership at ForensisGroup, Emily has helped connect the firm’s established values with the evolving needs of attorneys and legal professionals. Her work reflects a focus on clarity, consistency, responsiveness and Excellence in Human Connection™.“Emily brings energy, insight and a forward-looking perspective to ForensisGroup,” said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO. “She understands the importance of innovation, but she also understands that our work is ultimately about people, trust and the truth. I am proud to see her leadership recognized in this way.”The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women’s Leadership Awards honor women leaders making an impact in the Los Angeles business community. Finalists and honorees will be unveiled during the Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards on June 9, 2026, in Los Angeles For ForensisGroup, the nominations are especially meaningful because they recognize both the company’s founding leadership and its emerging leadership. Together, Mercy and Emily represent the continuity of a woman-owned and minority-owned business that continues to evolve while staying grounded in the values that have guided it for more than three decades.“These nominations are a reflection of the work being done across ForensisGroup,” Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk said. “We are proud to continue building a company that supports truth in the legal process, creates opportunities for others and contributes to something larger than ourselves.”Founded in 1991, ForensisGroup has grown into a leading provider of expert witness services across technical, scientific, medical, financial, construction, engineering and professional disciplines. The firm continues to support legal teams with independent experts who can provide credible analysis, clear communication and defensible opinions from case evaluation through deposition and trial.About ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to the truth, integrity and service anchored by its belief in Nothing But the Truth, its commitment to Excellence in Human Connection™ and its Force for Good™ initiatives. The firm won the 2025 Social Responsibility Award from The Los Angeles Business Journal, has been voted the Best Expert Provider in the National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client Recommended Expert Service Provider for over ten years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.

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