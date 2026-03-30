Walleye fishery update in the Magic Valley Region

The Magic Valley Region is home to two of the state’s three managed walleye fisheries: Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Oakley Reservoir. In October 2025, a Fall Walleye Index Netting (FWIN) survey was conducted on Oakley Reservoir to better understand the fishery and guide management decisions. During this survey, 68% of walleye measured between 8-13 inches, 29% were between 14-20 inches, and 1% were 20 inches or larger. The largest walleye measured 29 ¼ inches, weighed 9.8 pounds, and was determined to be 19 years old.

These results showed an increase in larger fish since the last FWIN survey in 2016, when 90% of walleye were between 8-13 inches, only 5% were between 14-20 inches, and just one fish exceeded 20 inches, measuring 21 ¾ inches and weighing 4 pounds.

Although the survey showed an increase in larger fish compared to the previous assessment, it also revealed that walleye growth rates are slow. This slow growth is due to limited prey availability combined with an overabundance of walleye in the system, driven by both stocking and successful natural reproduction.