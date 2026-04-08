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EPI-USE Renews Validation as an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner

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Renewing our AWS MSP Partner validation reflects our continued investment in cloud expertise.”
— Cyril Mathew
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPI-USE, a Group Elephant business with worldwide coverage, specializing in deployment and managed services for SAP systems and AWS technology, announced today that it has renewed its validation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The AWS MSP Partner validation recognizes AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical expertise, operational excellence, and a proven track record of delivering managed cloud services to clients. By renewing this validation, EPI-USE reaffirms its commitment to helping clients optimize their cloud operations and run mission-critical enterprise workloads on AWS with confidence.

EPI-USE delivers managed services across a broad range of industry verticals and client segments, including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, and the public sector, supporting SAP and other enterprise vendors’ technology as well as modern cloud-native applications.

Enterprises benefit from EPI-USE’s AWS managed services capabilities, which include:

Round-the-clock managed operations, delivered using ITIL-aligned service management and AIOps-driven monitoring and incident response for mission-critical AWS environments;

Proactive FinOps practices driving significant cost reduction;

Security and compliance aligned with SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS frameworks through continuous security monitoring and audit-ready practices;

Automation-driven operations, AIOps, and DevOps best practices enabling standardized, repeatable, and low-risk cloud operations at scale;

Deep expertise in complex SAP workloads on AWS, ensuring performance, stability, and reliable operation of enterprise-critical applications; and

Access to AWS funding programs and AWS Technical Account Manager engagement, coordinated as part of MSP-led delivery.

"Renewing our AWS MSP Partner validation reflects our continued investment in cloud expertise,” said Cyril Mathew, EPI-USE. “Enterprises expect resilience and value-for-money from their cloud environments, and this status illustrates our capability to provide exactly that. Working within the AWS Partner Network gives us access to the tools and collaboration needed to help our clients build, deploy, and manage workloads on AWS with confidence.”

The AWS MSP Partner validation is part of the AWS Partner Network, a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs and expertise to build, market, and sell client offerings. AWS Partners work with AWS to help clients build, deploy, and manage workloads on AWS. For more information, please visit: epiuse.com/aws-services.

About EPI-USE and Group Elephant

Group Elephant employs over 4,200 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Group brand EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building and implementing cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex enterprises and public sector agencies. EPI-USE applies advanced AI technologies, including Generative and Agentic AI, to help clients automate processes and realize value from enterprise systems.

Learn more at: epiuse.com/aws-services

Talicia Bosso
EPI-USE Services for AWS
talicia.bosso@epiuse.com
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EPI-USE Renews Validation as an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner

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