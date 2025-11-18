EPI-USE to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient and sustainable cloud systems on AWS powered by AMD

EPI-USE and AMD partner to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient, and energy-saving SAP and AWS workloads powered by AMD EPYC™ on Amazon EC2.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPI-USE , a Group Elephant business and global leader in deploying and managing SAP systems and AWS technology, today announced a strategic alliance with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing. The new arrangement combines EPI-USE’s deep know-how in SAP and AWS workload modernization with the price-performance and energy efficiency of AMD EPYC™ processor-powered Amazon EC2 instances, delivering enterprises a powerful path to cloud optimization, enabling organizations to cater for their most demanding workloads. The joint value proposition centers on five core synergies:Performance for mission-critical workloads: AMD EPYC processors deliver class-leading performance, while EPI-USE enables fast, accurate migrations and optimized operations for workloads on AWS;Cost efficiency at scale: organizations benefit from AMD price-performance leadership and EPI-USE’s cost optimization methodologies, reducing total cloud spend while maintaining reliability;Environmental: AMD EPYC processors deliver impressive energy efficiency;Global reach and scale: AMD EPYC CPU-powered instances are available in more than 25 AWS regions, aligning with EPI-USE’s 42-country presence, catering for myriad sectors; andInnovation enablement: the partnership provides a foundation for advanced analytics, AI/ML and real-time financial processing.‘Our collaboration with AMD allow us to offer clients the best of both worlds: compute infrastructure that is faster, cheaper and more energy-efficient than alternatives, combined with our proven expertise in AWS cloud migrations,’ said Chris Townsend, Senior Director, at EPI-USE Services for AWS. ‘These synergies enable enterprises to extract incremental value from their cloud investments, while achieving modernization goals’, he added.In a recent engagement with a major public sector organization, EPI-USE migrated mission-critical workloads from Intel-based EC2 instances to AMD EPYC processor–powered instances. The result was a measurable reduction in AWS spend and improved performance consistency across their environment.‘AMD EPYC processor-powered instances on AWS deliver leadership price-performance, scalability, and efficiency for the most demanding cloud-based workloads,’ said Suresh Andani, CVP, at AMD. ‘Together with EPI-USE, we’re pairing EPYC price-performance and energy efficiency with proven AWS and SAP expertise so organizations can modernize faster and scale analytics and AI.’This partnership builds on EPI-USE’s ongoing expansion within the AWS ecosystem, including its AWS Premier Tier Partner designation. With AMD EPYC CPUs, EPI-USE further strengthens its mission to help organizations achieve measurable results in performance, cost-reductions and energy efficiency.For more information on how EPI-USE enables cloud efficiency and workload modernization, please visit: epiuse.com/aws-services.To learn more about AMD EPYC processors, visit: amd.com/epyc.About EPI-USE and Group ElephantGroup Elephant employs over 4,200 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Group brand EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building and implementing cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex enterprises and public sector agencies. EPI-USE applies advanced AI technologies, including Generative and Agentic AI, to help clients automate processes, accelerate decisions and realize superior value from enterprise systems.

