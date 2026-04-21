EPI-USE named one of Georgia's Top 40 Most Innovative Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia

The W.H.A.L.E. Assessment provides the clarity to make sound cloud decisions and the results we have delivered to date demonstrate what is possible when that analysis is done well. ” — Chris Townsend, Senior Director at EPI-USE Services for AWS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPI-USE , a Group Elephant business and global leader in deploying and managing AWS technology and SAP systems, today announced its selection as one of the Technology Association of Georgia's 2026 Top 40 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia.At the center of this recognition is the W.H.A.L.E. Assessment, a proprietary cloud migration methodology developed by EPI-USE and the only assessment of its kind available directly through AWS Marketplace. W.H.A.L.E., which stands for ‘Workload Holistic Assessment Licensing Evaluation’, has a proven track record to counteract a persistent and costly problem in cloud adoption, viz. organizations that migrate without systematic pre-migration analysis routinely waste 20 to 30 percent of their AWS spend.In as little as two weeks, W.H.A.L.E. delivers a comprehensive Workload and Licensing Map, Optimization Opportunities Report, Risk and Readiness Analysis, and an actionable Migration Roadmap grounded in actual utilization data. It is fully funded by AWS, making it a zero-barrier entry point for organizations of any size.The results have been stellar. A public sector education client achieved a 90 percent reduction in SQL Enterprise cores and a 64 percent reduction in annual costs. A global manufacturing client realized over 15 percent in additional savings through rightsizing alone."The W.H.A.L.E. Assessment provides the clarity to make sound cloud decisions and the results we have delivered to date for clients across Georgia and nationwide demonstrate what is possible when that analysis is done well", said Chris Townsend, Senior Director at EPI-USE Services for AWS.EPI-USE representatives will be present at the Georgia Technology Summit on April 30, 2026, at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. Summit participants are cordially invited to visit the EPI-USE table to learn more.For more information, visit www.epiuse.com/aws-services About EPI-USE and Group ElephantGroup Elephant employs over 4,200 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Group brand EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building, and implementing cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex enterprises and public sector agencies. EPI-USE applies advanced AI technologies including Generative and Agentic AI, to help clients automate processes, accelerate decisions, and realize value from their enterprise systems.

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