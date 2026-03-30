CO2Lift® Hosts Intimate NYC Experience Redefining DTC Beauty Connection

Guests at Dinner Le Bar Penelope Private dinner Setup Photo of Lana Kerr with Guests at Dinner Taking Selfie Two girls taking selfies at Event Dinner

An immersive evening at Le Bar Penelope connects creators with CO2Lift® leadership through science, conversation, and culture-driven storytelling.

CO2Lift® was built on the belief that oxygen is fundamental to skin health, and this night brought that truth to life through real connection, curiosity, and culture” — Lana Kerr, CEO CO2Lift®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past Saturday evening, CO2Lift® transformed a private room at Le Bar Penelope into a curated, high-touch experience that blurred the line between beauty, science, and culture. Beginning at 8:30 PM and unfolding late into the night, the brand’s latest DTC activation brought together a select group of tastemakers, creators, and insiders for an immersive, conversation-led experience designed to feel less like an event, and more like access.Unlike traditional brand dinners or surface-level launches, CO2Liftdelivered something far more intentional: a seat at the table. Guests were invited into an intimate setting where dialogue replaced presentation, and connection replaced performance. The evening centered around real-time conversations with leadership, offering rare, unfiltered access to the minds behind the brand.At the heart of the experience were Lana Kerr, Founder and CEO, and Heather Brennan, President, who joined guests alongside Nina Lato, SVP of Brand Marketing, and Isabela SanClemente, who spearheaded the evening’s PR strategy to authentically connect with a new generation of beauty consumers.The guest list reflected a curated cross-section of rising voices shaping the next era of beauty and culture, including Tina Angelina, Kara Ditta, Jasmine Khan, Niluka Udugampola, Azlin Nicolette, Rebecca Sorkin, Juanita Pelaez, Kamilla Rovshanbekova, Haley Rackliffe and more, each contributing to an atmosphere that felt both elevated and electric.“This was never about hosting a dinner - it was about creating a moment,” said Lana Kerr. “CO2Liftwas built on the belief that oxygen is fundamental to skin health. To now sit across from a new generation who is not only curious, but deeply engaged in understanding that ‘why,’ brings everything full circle. This is where science meets culture.”Heather Brennan added, “What made this evening so powerful was the level of interaction. We weren’t speaking at guests, we were speaking with them. That exchange of knowledge, from clinical insight to real-world application, is exactly how this brand was meant to evolve. It’s education, but human.”From a brand perspective, the evening marked a deliberate shift in how CO2Liftapproaches DTC engagement, moving away from transactional marketing and toward experiential, community-driven storytelling.“This is a different market,” said Nina Lato. “You’re speaking to a generation that doesn’t just want results, they want context, connection, and credibility. They want to understand what they’re using, why it works, and who is behind it. Nights like this allow us to meet them exactly where they are, but elevate the conversation in a way that feels both aspirational and real.”As conversations flowed and the room evolved into an intimate collective, one thing became clear: CO2Liftis not simply entering the cultural conversation, it’s reshaping it.This activation marks the beginning of a new series of CO2LiftDTC experiences, with future events already in motion. If Saturday night was any indication, access will remain limited, and demand, inevitable.About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a category-defining skincare brand rooted in oxygen-driven skin health. Through advanced carboxytherapy technology, CO2Liftenhances skin appearance by supporting microcirculation and overall skin vitality, bridging clinical science with modern beauty innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.