CO2Lift® and HERgevity™ Take Center Stage at LIVELONG Women’s Health Summit, Redefining Longevity Through a Female Lens

CEO Lana Kerr Joins Dr. Saranya Wyles to Spotlight Carboxy Therapy, Women’s Intimate Wellness, and the Future of Aging

Women’s sexuality is not peripheral to longevity, it’s fundamental. HERgevity™ is putting it back where it belongs: front and center.” — Lana Kerr, Lana Kerr, CEO of LUMISQUE inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® , the category-defining carboxy therapy brand under Lumisque Inc., made a commanding impact at the LIVELONG Women's Health Summit, reintroducing its HERgevity™ movement to a global audience of innovators, clinicians, and wellness leaders. Anchored by a mainstage presentation from CEO Lana Kerr alongside Dr. Saranya Wyles, the brand delivered a bold, science-backed narrative on longevity-reframed specifically for women.The session explored the critical role of oxygenation, microcirculation, and regenerative aesthetics through carboxy therapy, positioning CO2Liftas not only a skincare innovation, but a foundational player in the evolving conversation around female longevity and whole-body wellness.Beyond the stage, CO2Liftactivated a high-traffic presence on the summit’s main mezzanine, where it stood apart as the only brand directly addressing women’s sexual wellness and intimate care. Featuring CO2LiftV, the brand introduced attendees to a new standard in intimate rejuvenation-one rooted in both clinical science and unapologetic transparency.The activation drew notable attention, including appearances from Dr. Michael Reed, while the brand’s leadership and sales teams-including Paula Canavero, VP of U.S. PRO Sales, and Nina Lato, SVP of Marketing & Retail-worked closely with sales representative Sasha Parlin to engage providers and consumers alike.The summit itself featured a powerful lineup of voices in longevity, including cultural icon Jane Fonda-whom Kerr had the opportunity to meet-further reinforcing the event’s role as a defining platform for the future of women’s health.“HERgevity™ is more than a movement-it’s a necessary shift in how we define longevity for women. For too long, the conversation has been reactive, surface-level, or simply not inclusive of what women actually experience as they age. We’re changing that. At CO2Lift, we are rooted in the science of oxygenation-because oxygen is not optional-and we’re applying it across the full spectrum of women’s health, from skin to intimate wellness. Being on that stage wasn’t about introducing a product. It was about introducing a new standard, one that empowers women to take ownership of their health, their aging, and their confidence-without compromise.” - Lana Kerr, CEO of CO2Liftand Founder of HERgevity™:“What we saw at LIVELONG was validation. Providers are looking for solutions that go beyond trends-they want results, backed by science, that they can trust across multiple patient needs. CO2Liftdelivers that. From post-procedure recovery to intimate wellness, we’re giving professionals a tool that integrates seamlessly into their practice while elevating patient outcomes. HERgevity™ gives that clinical conversation a much-needed human layer-one that resonates deeply with both providers and patients.” - Paula Canavero, VP of U.S. PRO Sales“This wasn’t just visibility-it was positioning. To stand as the only brand speaking to intimate care in a room like that is intentional. HERgevity™ allows us to connect the science to the story-to make longevity feel real, accessible, and relevant to women today. What we’re building is bigger than a product line. It’s a cultural shift. And moments like LIVELONG prove that the industry is ready for it.” - Nina Lato, SVP of Marketing & RetailThe LIVELONG Women’s Health Summit marks a pivotal moment in the continued expansion of HERgevity™, as CO2Liftaccelerates its presence across media, retail, and education. Kerr is currently developing a forthcoming book-an extension of the HERgevity™ philosophy-alongside multiple television features that will further bring the movement into mainstream conversation.With growing demand across both professional and consumer markets, CO2Liftcontinues to lead the oxygen-based skincare category while pushing the boundaries of how longevity is defined, discussed, and delivered-for women.About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a leading carboxy therapy treatment designed to enhance skin appearance through oxygenation and improved microcirculation. Developed under Lumisque Inc., the brand spans professional (PRO) and direct-to-consumer (GLO) lines, delivering clinically inspired solutions for skin health, recovery, and intimate wellness.About HERgevity™HERgevity™ is a women-focused longevity movement founded by Lana Kerr, redefining aging through a holistic, science-backed, and empowering lens. It integrates skincare, wellness, and education to support women at every stage of life.

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