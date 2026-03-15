CO2Lift® PRO Demonstrates Oxygen-Based Skin Recovery at IECSC NYC

Alexa Cloutier doing demonstration at IECSC Rep speaking to Guests Laurin Cabralissa speaking at IECSC

CO2Lift® PRO showcased oxygen-based skin recovery at IECSC BE+WELL NYC through live demonstrations and clinical education for aesthetic professionals.

Optimal recovery is critical to every aesthetic procedure. Stimulating oxygen delivery in the skin, CO2Lift® PRO helps practitioners enhance healing, improve outcomes, and support healthier tissue.” — Dr. Heather Brennan, President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® PRO made a strong impact at the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) BE+WELL NYC, presenting the science and clinical power behind its topical carboxy therapy treatments to aestheticians and skincare professionals from across the country.Through a 20x20 open-concept educational booth, CO2LiftPRO created an interactive environment where attendees could learn about the role of oxygen-based skin recovery in modern aesthetic treatments. The booth highlighted both CO2LiftPRO and CO2Lift® V , offering practitioners insight into how topical carboxy therapy can enhance treatment outcomes, support skin regeneration, and elevate post-procedure recovery without downtime.Throughout the conference, live demonstrations were hosted daily by Alexa Cloutier, who guided aesthetic professionals through the application protocol while explaining the science behind the treatment’s mechanism. The demonstrations focused on both the simplicity of use and the clinical benefits that have made CO2LiftPRO a trusted solution within aesthetic practices. Attendees were able to see firsthand how the treatment works and observe the immediate visible improvements that have helped position CO2LiftPRO as a staple for providers looking to enhance patient outcomes.CO2LiftPRO utilizes patented topical carboxy therapy technology, which stimulates oxygen delivery to the skin through the Bohr effect. By encouraging the body to release oxygen into treated areas, the treatment supports improved circulation, hydration, and skin vitality while aiding recovery after aesthetic procedures.A key highlight of the event was a special educational presentation titled “Not All Carboxy Is Created Equal.” The session was led by Lauren Dudek, SVP of Strategy and Education, with special guest Alexa Cloutier, and focused on the clinical distinctions that separate CO2LiftPRO from other carboxy treatments available on the market.During the presentation, Dudek and Cloutier explored the importance of formulation integrity, clinical validation, and treatment versatility when selecting carboxy therapy solutions for aesthetic practices. The session emphasized why clinically proven CO2LiftPRO has become a trusted treatment among aestheticians and medical providers seeking to enhance recovery, boost treatment outcomes, and elevate results for patients without introducing downtime.“Education is critical in today’s aesthetic industry,” said Lauren Dudek, SVP of Strategy and Education. “Practitioners want treatments that are backed by science and deliver reliable results. CO2LiftPRO offers a clinically proven solution that integrates seamlessly into a wide range of aesthetic protocols while supporting skin recovery and regeneration.”In addition to showcasing CO2LiftPRO, the booth also featured CO2LiftV, the brand’s specialized topical carboxy therapy treatment designed for intimate tissue rejuvenation. The introduction of CO2LiftV reflects the company’s broader commitment to expanding conversations around skin health, tissue regeneration, and women’s wellness.The open-concept booth design encouraged hands-on engagement, allowing aesthetic professionals to connect directly with the CO2Lifteducation team, ask questions about protocols, and explore how oxygen-based treatments can be incorporated into their own services.As demand continues to grow for non-invasive treatments that support both skin health and post-procedure recovery, CO2LiftPRO continues to gain recognition among aesthetic professionals seeking solutions that enhance results while maintaining patient comfort and minimal downtime.The brand’s presence at IECSC BE+WELL NYC reflects its ongoing commitment to practitioner education, innovation, and advancing oxygen-based skin therapies within the professional aesthetics industry.About CO2LiftPROCO2LiftPRO is a patented topical carboxy therapy treatment developed by Lumisque that stimulates oxygen delivery to the skin through advanced topical technology. Trusted by medical professionals, aestheticians, and skincare providers worldwide, CO2LiftPRO helps improve hydration, elasticity, and skin vitality while supporting post-procedure recovery without downtime.

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