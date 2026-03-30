WeDriveU proudly serves the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District. Pictured: WeDriveu Operator Ryan Scarclff (l) and Lead Driver, Letrail Reed (r). Image: WeDriveU (1/28/26) GPMTD CityLink logo WeDriveU logo

Supports GPMTD's mission to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective public transportation services to all

We welcome WeDriveU to the GPMTD team and are pleased to work together to provide exceptional paratransit services to Peoria and our surrounding communities...” — Kofi Kisseh, GM, GPMTD/CityLink

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND PEORIA, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Peoria Mass Transit District Selects WeDriveU to Operate Paratransit Services

WeDriveU, a leader in shared mobility solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, today announced it was awarded the contract to operate the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) CityLift and CountyLink paratransit services.

GPMTD announced its transition from another private operator to WeDriveU as part of its “ongoing commitment to provide efficient, reliable, and high-quality transportation services for individuals with disabilities in our region, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).” GPMTD served 145,000 passenger trips in 2024 and anticipates continued growth.

WeDriveU began operating paratransit service at its new Peoria, IL, customer service center in December, 2025. Located halfway between Chicago, IL, and St. Louis, MO, WeDriveU’s site centralizes customer service, operations management, workforce amenities, training, a bus yard and maintenance.

Image: WeDriveU proudly serves the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District. Pictured: WeDriveu Operator Ryan Scarclff (left) and Lead Driver, Letrail Reed (right). Image: WeDriveU (1/28/26)

CityLift: A Vital Community Link

CityLift/CountyLink customers enjoy door-to-door paratransit services provided by WeDriveU drivers who pick them up at their home or other specified location. Drivers receive specialized training to assist passengers with wheelchairs and other mobility aids, and to guide their journeys to medical and other appointments, work, school, and shopping.

“WeDriveU is thrilled to partner with GPMTD and build on 55 years of service and connections in the region,” said Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer, WeDriveU. “We thank GPMTD’s leadership and board of trustees for their vision and confidence in WeDriveU meeting their high standards for safe, reliable transit solutions.”

“We welcome WeDriveU to the GPMTD team and are pleased to work together to provide exceptional paratransit services to Peoria and our surrounding communities,” said Kofi Kisseh, General Manager, Greater Peoria Mass Transit District/CityLink. “WeDriveU stands out with its unique approach to attracting, developing and retaining a team, which aligns with our goal to expand our services and increase customer satisfaction.”

The announcement expands WeDriveU’s Midwest presence to six Illinois customer service centers supporting transit agencies and private-sector customers in Chicago and throughout the state. WeDriveU is a proud member of organizations such as the Illinois Public Transportation Association and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

Excited to Serve You

For CityLift and CityLink reservations and scheduling, visit ridecitylink.org or call 309-999-3667.

Save the Date

Meet the GPMTD ADA Committee, Board Trustees and the WeDriveU team at the ADA WOW! Celebration & Resource Fair on July 23, 2026: https://www.ridecitylink.org/mobility/adaevents/.

Now Hiring

Discover rewarding career opportunities working with WeDriveU to shape the future of transportation in Peoria, IL and across the U.S.: https://wedriveu.com/careers/.

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by designing and operating safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. WeDriveU’s solutions encompass fixed-route public transit bus, paratransit, microtransit, commuter shuttles, and other demand-responsive services. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving more than one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys. Explore transit solutions and careers at https://wedriveu.com/public-transit-solutions/.

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