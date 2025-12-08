North American Transit Alliance Announces New Committee Leadership

North American Transit Alliance

Appoints Justin Thompson and Joanna Rustin as committee chairs to help guide the organization’s advocacy and communications initiatives

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Transit Alliance (NATA) today announced the appointment of two new committee chairs who will help guide the organization’s advocacy and communications initiatives as it continues to champion the role of private sector innovation in delivering safe, economical, and reliable public transportation.

Justin Thompson, Chief of Staff and Director of Administration at Keolis, has been named Chair of the Government Relations Committee. In this role, Thompson will lead NATA’s policy and advocacy efforts, collaborating with federal, state, and local partners to strengthen public-private partnerships and advance legislative priorities that support mobility, efficiency and investment in transit.

Joanna Rustin, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community at WeDriveU, has been appointed Chair of the Communications Committee. Rustin will oversee NATA’s strategic communications, storytelling, and stakeholder engagement to elevate the visibility and impact of private operators in the public transit ecosystem.

“We’re excited to welcome Justin and Joanna to these leadership roles,” said Laura Hendricks, Chair of the North American Transit Alliance and CEO of Transdev U.S. “Their expertise, strategic vision, and deep commitment to improving mobility will strengthen NATA’s ability to advocate for smart transit policy and to communicate the essential value our industry brings to communities across the country.”

The North American Transit Alliance represents the leading private-sector transit operators in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 70,000 employees collectively moving millions of passengers each year in partnership with public agencies. NATA works to advance modern, resilient, and sustainable mobility solutions that enhance the quality of life across North America.

About the North American Transit Alliance

The North American Transit Alliance (NATA) brings together the continent’s largest private-sector transit operators to promote innovation, efficiency, and investment in public transportation. NATA advocates for policies that expand access to safe, reliable mobility that improve economies and benefit communities. Learn more at natransitalliance.org.

