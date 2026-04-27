WeDriveU and Municipality of Princeton Celebrate Princeton Loop Bus Service Expansion

WeDriveU operates the Princeton Loop bus service for the Municipality of Princeton. Launch event 4/10/26. Credit: WeDriveU WeDriveU operates the Princeton Loop bus service for the Municipality of Princeton. Launch event 4/10/26, Princeton, NJ. Image: WeDriveU Princeton Loop Bus Service Ribbon Cutting and Ride Along Event 4/10/26, Princeton, NJ. Image: WeDriveU.

Fare-free transit bus system connects the community

A robust and accessible transportation system is essential to a thriving local economy. The Princeton Loop Express strengthens connections...” — Michelle Pirone Lambros, Council President, Municipality of Princeton

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a leader in shared mobility solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, congratulates the Municipality of Princeton on its expansion of the Princeton Loop, a municipal bus system with improved connectivity between residences, businesses and services in the community. WeDriveU started operating the service in 2021.

According to a Municipality announcement, “What started as a single neighborhood bus is now growing into a more comprehensive transit system serving Princeton residents, workers, and visitors.”

WeDriveU participated in the ribbon-cutting and ride-along event hosted by the Municipality of Princeton and Experience Princeton. In attendance were NJ State Senator Andrew Zwicker, Mayor Mark Freda, Council President Michelle Pirone Lambros and other Councilmembers, Mercer County Executive Dan Benson, NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri, and representatives from Experience Princeton, Princeton University and other special guests.

Inspired by Transit Study

Council President Michelle Pirone Lambros, who spearheaded Princeton’s recent transit study and helped guide the development of the Loop’s expanded service, highlighted the initiative’s importance to the local economy and community.

“A robust and accessible transportation system is essential to a thriving local economy,” said Council President Michelle Pirone Lambros. “The Princeton Loop Express strengthens connections between our neighborhoods, our centers of commerce and our regional transit, making it easier for residents, employees, and visitors to support Princeton’s businesses, cultural events and attractions, and engage with everything our community has to offer.”

Hop on, it’s FREE!

The Princeton Loop now operates with Loop Local and Loop Express service, providing free, ADA-compliant wheelchair-equipped transportation throughout Princeton, plus a faster Loop Express route connecting local stops. For routes and details, visit www.princetonloop.com.

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by designing and operating safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. WeDriveU’s solutions encompass fixed-route public transit bus, paratransit, microtransit, commuter shuttles, and other demand-responsive services. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving more than one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys. Explore transit solutions and careers at https://wedriveu.com/public-transit-solutions/.

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Contacts:

Joanna Rustin

WeDriveU

info@wedriveu.com

Craig Dinwoodie

Municipality of Princeton

media@princetonnj.gov

Princeton Loop Ribbon Cutting - Hop on, it's Free!

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