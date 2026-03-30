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Marvin Kaiser 1943 - 2026

Marvin Lee Kaiser died on the evening of Saturday, March 21, 2026.  Marvin was a lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist whose life and career were deeply rooted in North Dakota and later extended to Arizona. Although a tough-as-nails businessman and attorney, Marv always longed to be a cowboy, and he carried with him a deep love for the American West.

A proud native of North Dakota, Marv was born in Fargo to Leopold and Selina Kaiser on March 15, 1943. He graduated from Central High School in Fargo in 1961 and went on to attend the University of North Dakota, where in 1964 he earned a Bachelor of Business Degree, and in 1966 a Master of Science Degree in Accounting. In 1969 he graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

View the full obituary here: https://www.inforum.com/obituaries/obits/marvin-kaiser-yueokl5as0sx8g3p8cj8

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Marvin Kaiser 1943 - 2026

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