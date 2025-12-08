Buxton’s New Inn Celebrates 1st Birthday with CAMRA ‘Pub of the Season’ Award

The lovingly restored New Inn features cosy Georgian-inspired décor, reclaimed furniture, a snug room, and an open fire.

A landmark year for a revived Peak District pub

We brought The New Inn back because we believed Buxton deserved a pub that celebrates real ale and local producers. To receive CAMRA's Pub of the Season in our first year is incredibly special.” — Matthew Blackwood, co-owner of Peak Inns

BUXTON, PEAK DISTRICT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Inn pub of Buxton is celebrating its first anniversary with CAMRA ’s “Pub of the Season” award for High Peak, Tameside and East Cheshire, one of the region’s most competitive and respected accolades.Founded in 1971, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is one of the UK’s largest and most influential consumer organisations, representing nearly 150,000 members nationwide. Its awards are widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in cask ale, pub quality, and traditional British beer culture. The Pub of the Season award specifically recognises venues that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to real ale, community atmosphere, and standards of service.The award comes one year after the husband-and-wife team Matthew and Emma Blackwood, owners of independent pub company Peak Inns Ltd, reopened the historic Grade II listed Georgian pub on Buxton’s High Street, following a complete renovation that restored its heritage while giving it a fresh, contemporary feel.A major award for a major comebackThe New Inn, located at 2–3 Market Place in the heart of Buxton, famously home to the highest market place in England, had stood closed since July 2023 before Emma and Matthew purchased the venue freehold, giving them full independence from brewery ties and allowing them to curate their own rotating line-up of local cask ales, craft beers, wines, gins and small plates."This recognition is important to us," said Matthew Blackwood, co-owner of Peak Inns. "We brought The New Inn back because we believed Buxton deserved a pub that celebrates real ale and local producers. To receive CAMRA's Pub of the Season in our first year is incredibly special."Representatives from the local CAMRA branch praised The New Inn for its exceptional beer quality and sensitive revival of a historic building, noting that its rapid rise in popularity reflects outstanding cellar work and dedication to real ale.A Georgian gem revivedDating back to around 1800, the building was once known as the New Sun Hotel and later the Yorkshire Commercial Hotel. Today, the lovingly restored pub features cosy Georgian-inspired décor, reclaimed furniture, a snug room, and an open fire.“We wanted to create an upmarket tavern feel that’s sympathetic to the building’s roots,” said Emma Blackwood, co-owner. “It’s been a passion project for us, and we’re thrilled that customers feel the warmth and care that went into every detail.”A champion of local ales and a hit with customersThe pub’s independence has allowed the Blackwoods to highlight regional favourites including Bradfield Brewery, Wincle Beer Co., John Hattersley wines of Bakewell, and Blue John Gin distilled in Derbyshire.Set in the heart of Buxton, the historic spa town known for its Georgian architecture, Opera House, Pavilion Gardens, and its position as the gateway to the Peak District National Park, The New Inn is contributing to the town’s growing reputation for high-quality independent hospitality.The Blackwoods, operators of The Old Sun Inn and previously of 53 Degrees North and The Duke in Burbage, have used The New Inn to further their mission of reinvigorating traditional British pubs.Small plates, big welcomeThe New Inn offers locally sourced small plates, cheese and charcuterie boards, antipasti, scotch eggs, pork pies, and the popular Buxton Sausage Co. sausage rolls, all part of a menu curated to complement beer, wine, and conversation.“Traditional public houses are dwindling, and we want to keep as many as we can in Buxton,” Matthew added. “This award shows that we’re on the right track.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.