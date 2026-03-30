TrainingPros Recognized as 2025 ATD Champion of Learning During Employee Learning Week

TrainingPros - L&D Consulting Company 2025 Champion of Learning - TrainingPros

Honored for advancing workplace learning through Employee Learning Week initiatives and support of L&D professionals

Employee Learning Week reminds us great learning is driven by a community of skilled professionals. We’re proud to support that community and connect the right expertise to the right challenges.” — Leigh Anne Lankford

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainingPros, a leading learning and development company, has been recognized as a 2025 Champion of Learning by the Association for Talent Development (ATD). The recognition highlights TrainingPros’ active participation in Employee Learning Week (ELW) and its ongoing commitment to supporting learning leaders and consultants across the country.

Employee Learning Week is a global initiative led by ATD that encourages organizations to celebrate learning, share knowledge, and invest in employee development. Each year, hundreds of companies participate by creating opportunities for employees and professionals to engage in meaningful learning experiences.

TrainingPros marked Employee Learning Week 2025 with a series of initiatives designed to elevate conversations around workplace learning and provide practical value to the L&D community. Throughout the week, TrainingPros focused on delivering accessible, relevant content and resources for both corporate learning teams and independent consultants. Key initiatives included:

- Sharing daily learning insights and best practices across social media

- Publishing thought leadership content on the importance of Employee Learning Week

- Featuring a podcast episode focused on building and sustaining a culture of learning

- Providing professional development resources and giveaways for consultants

These efforts reflect TrainingPros’ goal to support the people behind learning. That includes those designing, developing, and delivering training that drives real business impact.

“Organizations are being asked to move faster and deliver more impact with learning,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President of TrainingPros. “This recognition reflects the work happening behind the scenes. We are supporting learning leaders and consultants who are making that impact possible every day.”

Why Employee Learning Week Matters

As workplace expectations continue to evolve, the need for effective, agile learning strategies has never been greater. Employee Learning Week serves as a reminder that investing in people and the systems that support their growth is essential to organizational success.

TrainingPros partners with organizations to provide experienced consultants in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, and learning strategy. By aligning the right expertise to each initiative, the company helps clients deliver learning solutions that improve performance and keep pace with change.

About the Champion of Learning Designation

The Champion of Learning designation is awarded by ATD to organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee development through active participation in Employee Learning Week. Honorees are recognized for promoting learning initiatives that engage employees and support professional growth.

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, TrainingPros has helped clients build high-impact learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, and change management.

When you have more projects than people™, let TrainingPros find you the right consultant to start your project with confidence. Learn more at trainingpros.com.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development is the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in the workplace, supporting professionals in more than 100 countries through research, education, and resources. https://www.td.org/

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