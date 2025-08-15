TrainingPros Wins 2025 Training Magazine Network Choice Award for Custom Content / Program Development

TrainingPros is voted top Custom Content Company TrainingPros voted a top Content Creation Company

Recognition from the industry’s only crowd-sourced awards program highlights TrainingPros’ collaborative, results-driven approach to custom learning solutions.

Our approach to custom content development is all about collaboration, listening closely, and designing solutions that align with real business goals.” — Leigh Anne Lankford

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainingPros, a leading provider of contract staffing for learning and development (L&D) professionals, has been named a winner in the 2025 Training Magazine Network (TMN) Choice Awards, earning top honors in the Custom Content / Program Development category. This recognition from the industry’s only crowd-sourced awards program underscores TrainingPros’ ability to design and deliver innovative learning solutions that align with client goals and deliver measurable results.

“This year’s voting was our most vigorous to date, with more than 13,300 votes for nearly 250 providers,” said Lorri Freifeld, Editor/Publisher of Training magazine. “The best-of-the-best were clearly identified by their high rankings based on the effectiveness of their tools, platforms, and services. These provider organizations are standouts for their customer care, innovation, and training solutions that truly optimize, engage, and prepare learners.”

The award recognizes TrainingPros’ strength in partnering closely with clients to create custom learning programs for onboarding, compliance, sales enablement, leadership development, and more. Its consultants bring deep expertise in instructional design, eLearning development, and facilitation to ensure each solution reflects the client’s unique culture, language, and business needs.

“This award is especially meaningful because it reflects how we work with our clients, not just for them,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President of TrainingPros. “Our approach to custom content development is all about collaboration, listening closely, and designing solutions that align with real business goals. We’re proud that our clients recognize the value of that partnership.”

The Training Magazine Network is a global community of L&D professionals who share tools, insights, and best practices. Choice Award winners are determined exclusively by votes from TMN members, making it a particularly meaningful honor for TrainingPros, whose mission is to serve the L&D community with excellence.

This latest accolade joins TrainingPros’ growing list of 2025 recognitions, including being named to Training Industry’s Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies and Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies lists.

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, TrainingPros has helped clients build exceptional learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, change management, and more. When you have more projects than people™, TrainingPros helps you start your next initiative with confidence. Learn more at https://trainingpros.com.

