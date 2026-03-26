TrainingPros Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies

TrainingPros is a Top 20 International Custom Content Company for Learning and Development (L&D) Top 20 Custom Content Development Award

TrainingPros recognized for excellence in delivering high-impact, custom learning solutions tailored to business goals and learner needs.

Our goal is simple: deliver custom learning that connects with people and drives performance. This recognition shows we’re doing just that.” — Leigh Anne Lankford

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainingPros, a leading provider of learning and development (L&D) consultants and custom learning solutions, has been named to Training Industry’s 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies list. This annual recognition highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in designing and delivering high-impact, tailored learning experiences.

This marks another year of recognition for TrainingPros, reinforcing its continued commitment to helping organizations create custom learning solutions that align with their unique goals, culture, and business needs.

Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, selects Top 20 companies based on rigorous criteria, including:

- Scope and quality of custom content development services

- Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact

- Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

- Business performance and growth trajectory

“Custom content is where learning becomes meaningful,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President of TrainingPros. “This recognition reflects the strength of our consultants and the partnerships we build with our clients to create learning experiences that truly resonate and drive results.”

TrainingPros supports organizations across industries by providing highly skilled consultants who design, develop, and deliver custom learning solutions—from instructional design strategy to interactive eLearning, simulations, and facilitator-led programs. By focusing on both learner experience and business outcomes, TrainingPros helps clients build programs that engage employees and improve performance.

This recognition builds on TrainingPros’ ongoing momentum in the learning and development industry, including recent honors such as being named a Top 20 company for custom content development in 2025 and receiving the Association for Talent Development’s Champion of Learning award in 2025. To date, TrainingPros has received more than 50 L&D industry awards in this decade.

“The demand for custom, high-quality learning experiences continues to grow,” added Lankford. “Organizations are looking for solutions that are not only well-designed but also aligned to real business challenges. That’s where we focus—bringing the right expertise to every project.”

To view the full list of 2026 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies, visit Training Industry’s website.

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, TrainingPros has helped clients build exceptional learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, change management, and more. When you have more projects than people™, TrainingPros helps you start your next initiative with confidence.

Learn more at https://trainingpros.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. With insights from hundreds of expert contributors, Training Industry connects L&D leaders with the knowledge, tools, and partners needed to drive effective training strategies. Its Top 20 lists are widely used by organizations to identify the best providers of training services and technologies. https://trainingindustry.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.