DATABASICS Unveils Shared Time Clock Tablet to Expand On-Site Time Capture Capabilities

This new industrial-grade, wall-mount-ready rugged tablet provides a reliable solution for clocking in employees at any shared workstation or job site.

New industrial-grade, wall-mount-ready rugged tablet serves as a dependable solution for employee clock-in at any shared workstation or job site.

Our Shared Time Clock Tablet provides the same powerful functionality our customers expect, enhanced with built-in security features like facial recognition to improve accuracy and reduce time fraud.” — Marcel Syriani

TYSON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS today announced the DATABASICS Shared Time Clock , an industrial-grade rugged time clock device designed for high-traffic workplaces where employees need to clock in and out quickly, reliably, and securely. The new device brings DATABASICS’ secure time capture to manufacturing, research labs, and facilities where a shared, always-ready time clock is essential.The Shared Time Clock uses a durable 10-inch tablet from Famoco , specifically engineered for tough environments. It enables a secure clock-in process by automatically capturing a photo at every login, which helps prevent "buddy punching" and makes attendance records more reliable.“Many vendors offering physical time clock devices fall short of delivering a complete time tracking solution, especially when it comes to capturing activities at the point of entry,” said Marcel Syriani, COO at DATABASICS. “As we expand our market, we’ve partnered with Famoco to leverage their state-of-the-art devices and deliver a fully integrated experience. Our Shared Time Clock Tablet provides the same powerful functionality our customers expect, enhanced with built-in security features like facial recognition to improve accuracy and reduce time fraud.”Shadi Rizkallah, Account Executive Workforce Management in Europe et North America at Famoco, highlights that “Precision in workforce management comes down to three vital questions: Who is on-site, when did they arrive, and what is their task? Our purpose-built tablet eliminates the friction of traditional tracking by digitizing these checkpoints. With front-facing NFC, Front camera and capacity to work in mobility or mounted on stand or wall, we’ve ensured that verification is instant, effective, and secure. By integrating the Famoco OS layer, we’ve fortified the device with enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring total privacy and preventing any data leakage to third parties.”Built for On-Site Workforces and High-Use EnvironmentsKey capabilities include:● Shared, always-on clock station designed for shift-based use across multiple sites or workstations.● Automatic photo capture at every login (enforced, without bypass options) to support identity assurance and deter time theft.● Rugged, industrial-grade design with IP65-rated protection for demanding environments.● Flexible connectivity, with Wi-Fi as the default and optional 4G support for locations where Wi-Fi is not ideal.● Remote device management through a centralized control center, enabling remote restarts, notifications, and fleet visibility.● A daily audit for admins, including a facial confirmation report that flags any login photos not matching the employee on record.AvailabilityThe DATABASICS Shared Time Clock will be made available as part of eligible DATABASICS offerings.About DATABASICSDATABASICS provides time and labor solutions designed to help organizations capture accurate time, improve compliance, and streamline workforce operations.About FamocoFamoco offers a sovereign ecosystem that covers a wide range of secure android devices and mobile device management tools that enable an easy, fast, and large-scale deployment of &Android Time Clock software solutions. Designed for demanding field environments, the solution is exclusively dedicated to professional use.

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