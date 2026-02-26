Pine Services Partners With DATABASICS To Provide Expense Reporting & Timesheets Across Their Managed Service Companies

[DATABASICS] enhances expense management & time tracking... and supports better decision-making through improved spend visibility. We’re excited about the impact this partnership will create...” — Chris Milan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Pine Services Group

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Services Group , a portfolio of prominent managed services and software companies, today announced a strategic partnership with DATABASICS , a leading provider of expense reporting and time tracking solutions, to deliver modern, ERP-integrated workforce and spend management capabilities across Sage, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and other leading ERP platforms.Bringing together Pine Services Group’s deep operational expertise and customer-first approach with DATABASICS’ flexible, cloud-based technology helps organizations streamline expense reporting, automate time tracking, strengthen policy compliance, and gain real-time visibility into labor and spend data.“Partnering with DATABASICS aligns with our commitment to delivering best-in-class financial technology solutions across Pine Services Group. Their platform enhances expense management and time tracking while enforcing policy controls and supports better decision-making through improved spend visibility. We’re excited about the impact this partnership will create for our customers,” said Chris Milan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Pine Services Group.Through this collaboration, Pine Services Group’s operating companies and their customers gain access to automated expense management, mobile receipt capture, policy enforcement, project and grant-based time tracking, and seamless ERP integrations, all designed to improve efficiency while maintaining flexibility and control across multiple systems.“This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting organizations where they work within the ERP and financial systems they rely on every day,” said Chris Harley, Vice President of Sales at DATABASICS. “Together with Pine Services Group, we’re helping organizations reduce manual processes, improve reporting accuracy, and gain better insight into both workforce time and business spending, all while making life easier for employees and finance teams.”The partnership demonstrates DATABASICS' position as the ideal time and expense solution for project-based organizations requiring sophisticated automation and ERP integration. DATABASICS continues to expand its footprint in project-driven industries, where accurate time tracking and expense management directly impact billing, project profitability, and regulatory compliance.As part of the Evergreen Services Group family, Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for businesses that prioritize people, customers, and sustainable growth. By partnering with DATABASICS, Pine strengthens its portfolio value through shared expertise, best practices, and technology partnerships that drive measurable operational improvements and better financial oversight for customers.About DATABASICSFor more than 25 years, DATABASICS has provided cloud-based expense reporting and time tracking solutions to project-based organizations across professional services, government contracting, nonprofits, and architecture/engineering sectors. With implementations across Sage, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and other leading ERP platforms, DATABASICS combines deep industry expertise with flexible technology to help organizations automate workforce management, ensure compliance, and gain real-time visibility into labor and spend. Learn more at https://www.data-basics.com About Pine Services GroupPine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/

