DATABASICS’s DBee™, AI Assistant for Timesheets & Expense Reporting, Is Now Available

AI-powered assistant adds natural-language insights to DATABASICS’ platform, supporting compliance, reporting, and workforce operations.

Customers want solutions that uncover issues before they become problems. With DBee, they get real-time intelligence, intuitive answers, and total control without extra work.” — Marcel Syriani

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS , a leader in unified Timesheet and Expense Reporting solutions, today announced the availability of DBee ™, an AI-powered assistant designed to support compliance, reporting, auditing, and day-to-day workforce operations.Built directly into the DATABASICS platform, the new capability enables natural-language querying and rapid access to timesheet and expense data. This launch underscores DATABASICS’s commitment to leading the industry with practical, results-driven AI that strengthens compliance, boosts efficiency, and simplifies complex workflows.“DBee represents a major milestone in our mission to make workforce management not just easier, but smarter,” said Marcel Syriani, COO/CTO of DATABASICS. “Customers want solutions that uncover issues before they become problems. With DBee, they get real-time intelligence, intuitive answers, and and clear answers without adding extra work.”Proactive Workforce Management CapabilitiesThe introduction of DBee addresses a commonly cited challenge among finance and operations leaders: “Why didn’t we catch this sooner?”As compliance demands grow and workforce complexity increases, DBee provides immediate access to insights from timesheet and expense reporting data.Examples of natural-language queries supported by DBee include:• “What are the most common policy violations this month?”• “Who is about to go into overtime next week?”• “Which remote employees have PTO conflicts next month?”• “What travel expenses here look suspicious based on past behavior?”• “List anything in this expense report that violates our spend policy.”The functionality eliminates the need to manually generate or search through reports.These capabilities are powered by DATABASICS’s intelligent auditing, employee scheduling, OCR, receipt matching, and pattern-recognition framework, with DBee serving as the conversational layer that turns complex data into immediate, actionable answers.“DBee keeps our technology on the leading edge,” said Chris Harley, Vice President of Sales at DATABASICS. “Organizations should no longer just be asking how to track time or submit expenses faster. They should be looking how to uncover risks sooner, make smarter decisions, and operate with more confidence. DBee gives them that power in a way that’s simple, secure, and instantly valuable.”AvailabilityDBee is now available as part of the DATABASICS platform and can be added to existing customer environments as a premium feature.About DATABASICSDATABASICS provides unified Time Tracking, Expense Reporting, Leave Management, and Spend Control solutions for organizations operating in project-based, compliance-driven environments. The platform integrates natively with major ERPs like Sage Intacct, MS Dynamics, and NetSuite, offering real-time visibility, automated policy enforcement, deep integrations, and award-winning support. With a focus on accuracy, flexibility, and ease of use, DATABASICS enables organizations to improve efficiency across workforce operations.

