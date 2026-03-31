Fort Collins Medical Assistant School to Launch 18-Week Training Program This Spring

Fort Collins Medical Assistant School Game Day

Fort Collins Medical Assistant School will open this spring, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new healthcare training option is coming to Northern Colorado this spring as Fort Collins Medical Assistant School prepares to open its campus at 3534 John F Kennedy Pkwy, Suite B.“Programs like this are designed to meet the growing need for skilled medical assistants while keeping education accessible,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “The extended format in Fort Collins gives students more time to develop real-world experience before beginning their careers.”The school will offer an extended 18-week medical assistant program, designed to give students additional time to build clinical skills and confidence before entering the workforce. The program combines online coursework with in-person lab sessions and hands-on training conducted inside a real healthcare setting.Students will gain practical experience through a partnership with GameDay Men’s Health – Fort Collins , where they will observe and assist with day-to-day clinical operations. Training will include patient intake, vital signs, medical documentation, and support for common procedures performed in outpatient settings.The Fort Collins campus aims to serve students across Larimer County and surrounding areas who are seeking a structured, affordable pathway into healthcare. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in clinics, specialty practices, and physician offices.Enrollment for the spring session is now open here About Fort Collins Medical Assistant SchoolFort Collins Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program blends online instruction with in-person lab and clinical training inside a working medical practice to ensure graduates are workforce-ready.Fort Collins Medical Assistant School is located at 3534 John F Kennedy Pkwy, Suite B, Fort Collins, CO.About GameDay Men’s Health – Fort CollinsGameDay Men’s Health – Fort Collins provides men’s health and wellness services focused on personalized care and modern treatment solutions. The clinic emphasizes patient-centered care while supporting the training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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