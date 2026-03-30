CisLunar Industries Launches Power Processing Technology on SpaceX Transporter-16 for NASA-Funded Demonstration

CisLunar Industries' EPIC™ PPU installed on the Momentus Payload The CisLunar Industries team with our installed EPIC™ PPU on the Momentus payload

CisLunar Industries launches NASA-funded EPIC™ power processing tech on SpaceX Transporter-16 aboard Momentus Vigoride 7.

Demonstrating our power processing technology on orbit...validates what we've been building and opens the door to the high-power, high-efficiency architectures that Dynamic Space Operations demands.” — Gary Calnan

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CisLunar Industries, a Colorado space technology company, launched a technology demonstration on SpaceX Transporter-16 rideshare mission in the early morning hours of March 30, 2026, from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. NASA funded CisLunar Industries’ power processing technology demonstration through its Flight Opportunities program , which is managed at Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. Advancing the technology readiness of advanced power processing technology enables both acceleration and expansion of critical space capability across dynamic space operations; missile defense; and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing.Power processing hardware and software from CisLunar Industries' Electric Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) product line integrated and launched aboard the Momentus Vigoride 7 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV). EPIC™ technology is designed to transform power across a range of 1 to 100 kilowatts with greater than 95% efficiency in smaller, lighter, more resilient architectures. This holds the potential to advance technology for in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing while serving government and commercial demand for dynamic space operations, including electric, dual-mode, and nuclear electric propulsion."This flight marks the third space mission for CisLunar Industries and represents a significant milestone for the company," said Gary Calnan, CEO of CisLunar Industries. "Demonstrating our power processing technology on orbit alongside the Space Force, NASA, and leading commercial innovators validates what we've been building and opens the door to the high-power, high-efficiency architectures that Dynamic Space Operations demands."The mission is "a historic leap forward for in-space logistics and autonomy capabilities needed for the growing space economy and government operations in space," said Momentus CEO John Rood. Vigoride 7 is hosting a suite of ten cutting-edge demonstration payloads, bringing together some of the most consequential names in commercial and government space: DARPA, the U.S. Space Force (SpaceWERX), NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Portal Space Systems, Orbit Fab, DPhi, and Solstar Space. The mission includes demonstrations in autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), in-space assembly, advanced communications, and next-generation onboard computing, representing the full spectrum of technologies required for the next generation of space infrastructure.

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