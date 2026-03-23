CisLunar Industries Raises $2.6M in Oversubscribed Seed Round

CisLunar Industries Modular Power Processing Unit - Mod-PPU 1000 is a cutting-edge software-defined PPU, designed and tested with modern Hall Effect Thrusters.

CisLunar Industries raises $2.6M oversubscribed seed round led by Colorado ONE Fund to expand EPIC™ power electronics for the space economy.

We’re seeing strong and growing demand for our cutting-edge power electronics solutions and the capabilities they drive. This funding allows us to move faster to meet customer demand. ” — Gary Calnan

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CisLunar Industries today announced it has raised $2.6M in an oversubscribed seed round. The round was led by Colorado ONE Fund with participation from Stout Street Capital, RIT Venture Fund, Deming Center Venture Fund, and strategic angel investors. The company will use the funding to continue development and expand production of its Electric Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) product line for Earth orbit and beyond.CisLunar Industries transforms power to run space. Founded in 2019, the company delivers flight-proven power hardware and software for the space industrial economy. Their EPIC™ product line cuts customer lead times and non-recurring engineering costs, increases resiliency and efficiency, and leaves more room on spacecraft for expanded mission capability. These benefits advance industry capabilities in electric propulsion and nuclear electric propulsion for Dynamic Space Operations, directed energy for Golden Dome, Fission Surface Power, and other high-power infrastructure for in-space industrial activity. Early customers include NASA, United States Space Force, three domestic and international defense primes, and ThinkOrbital.“We’re seeing strong and growing demand for our cutting-edge power electronics solutions and the capabilities they drive,” said Gary Calnan, Co-Founder and CEO of CisLunar Industries. “This funding allows us to move faster to meet customer demand. We’re proud to work with our partners at ONE Funds, Stout Street Capital, RIT Ventures, and Deming Center Venture Fund to advance space capability.”“CisLunar Industries is addressing one of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the space industry,” said Kevin O’Neil, CEO of ONE Funds. “Their innovative approach to in-space power infrastructure reduces the costs and risks associated with space missions, and that strengthens U.S. leadership in space.”John Francis, Partner at Stout Street Capital, said, “CisLunar [Industries] is delivering the power infrastructure the new space economy urgently needs. Their EPIC™ platform solves a critical bottleneck by providing scalable, high-efficiency power processing during a moment of explosive demand. We’re proud to back a team that’s already proving its hardware in commercial, defense, and NASA programs and is poised to become a cornerstone of the space economy.”

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