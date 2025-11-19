Stout Street Capital Invests in CisLunar Industries
Stout Street Capital invests in CisLunar Industries to accelerate EPIC power solutions for space, aerospace, and defense from Colorado's expanding tech sector.
This investment will accelerate the development and production of CisLunar Industries’ EPIC™ Product Line for power conversion. Resilient, scalable, and intelligent, these products are meeting growing market demand for multiple use cases in aerospace and defense. Stout Street Capital’s commitment to the company’s strengthens its position as a leader in today’s space economy.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Stout Street Capital to join us in building the infrastructure that runs space,” said Gary Calnan, CEO and Co-Founder of CisLunar Industries. “They understand power’s critical importance across multiple sectors, and their experience backing transformative, deep-tech ventures makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”
Stout Street Capital’s investment reflects its ongoing commitment to funding high-potential companies that drive innovation in frontier technologies. “CisLunar [Industries] is delivering the power infrastructure the new space economy urgently needs. Their EPIC platform solves a critical bottleneck by providing scalable, high-efficiency power processing during a moment of explosive demand. We’re proud to back a team that’s already proving its hardware in commercial, defense, and NASA programs and is poised to become a cornerstone of the space economy,” said John Francis, Partner at Stout Street Capital.
About CisLunar Industries
CisLunar Industries builds scalable intelligent hardware that transforms power to run space. Their Electronic Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) product line for power processing, including hardware and software, cuts customer lead times and non-recurring engineering costs, increases resiliency and efficiency, and leaves more room on the spacecraft for expanded mission capability. They design for mass manufacturing and know high power, unregulated inputs, and ultra-high voltage and current, supporting electric propulsion, directed energy, and high-power infrastructure.
About Stout Street Capital
Stout Street Capital is a Denver-based seed-stage fund that seeks to invest in early-stage companies focused on enabling technologies such as AI, Quantum, Robotics, advanced manufacturing and automation, and their applications in core sectors such as Health, Energy, and Aerospace. The firm has funded 90+ startups as of 2025.
Address: 250 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO, 80206
Email: jfrancis@stoutstreetcapital.com
Ubaldo Ciminieri
CisLunar Industries
+1 303-725-9417
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.