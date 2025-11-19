CisLunar Industries + Stout Street Capital Logos Stout Street Capital Logo CisLunar Industries Logo

Stout Street Capital invests in CisLunar Industries to accelerate EPIC power solutions for space, aerospace, and defense from Colorado's expanding tech sector.

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CisLunar Industries , a leader in advanced hardware and software for space power, announced today a new investment in its Seed Round from Stout Street Capital , a Denver-based venture capital firm known for championing the most impactful early-stage technology startups across the Mountain West.This investment will accelerate the development and production of CisLunar Industries’ EPIC™ Product Line for power conversion. Resilient, scalable, and intelligent, these products are meeting growing market demand for multiple use cases in aerospace and defense. Stout Street Capital’s commitment to the company’s strengthens its position as a leader in today’s space economy.“We’re thrilled to welcome Stout Street Capital to join us in building the infrastructure that runs space,” said Gary Calnan, CEO and Co-Founder of CisLunar Industries. “They understand power’s critical importance across multiple sectors, and their experience backing transformative, deep-tech ventures makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”Stout Street Capital’s investment reflects its ongoing commitment to funding high-potential companies that drive innovation in frontier technologies. “CisLunar [Industries] is delivering the power infrastructure the new space economy urgently needs. Their EPIC platform solves a critical bottleneck by providing scalable, high-efficiency power processing during a moment of explosive demand. We’re proud to back a team that’s already proving its hardware in commercial, defense, and NASA programs and is poised to become a cornerstone of the space economy,” said John Francis, Partner at Stout Street Capital.About CisLunar IndustriesCisLunar Industries builds scalable intelligent hardware that transforms power to run space. Their Electronic Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) product line for power processing, including hardware and software, cuts customer lead times and non-recurring engineering costs, increases resiliency and efficiency, and leaves more room on the spacecraft for expanded mission capability. They design for mass manufacturing and know high power, unregulated inputs, and ultra-high voltage and current, supporting electric propulsion, directed energy, and high-power infrastructure.About Stout Street CapitalStout Street Capital is a Denver-based seed-stage fund that seeks to invest in early-stage companies focused on enabling technologies such as AI, Quantum, Robotics, advanced manufacturing and automation, and their applications in core sectors such as Health, Energy, and Aerospace. The firm has funded 90+ startups as of 2025.Address: 250 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO, 80206Email: jfrancis@stoutstreetcapital.com

