Detego Global Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security Excellence

Detego Global achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification, confirming its ISMS meets global standards for secure development, data protection and DFIR operations.

HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading digital forensics, case management and endpoint monitoring technology developer Detego Global has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, providing independent validation of the information security practices underpinning its products, services, and internal operations.The certification, issued following a rigorous 12-month audit process, confirms that Detego Global’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the internationally recognised ISO 27001:2022 standard across the development and delivery of its digital software solutions, associated hardware, and training and support services.ISO 27001 is the global benchmark for managing information security risk. For Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) professionals, the certification provides independently audited assurance that the Detego tools used to acquire, analyse, and manage sensitive evidential data are developed and supported within a secure, controlled framework.Detego Global’s solutions are deployed in high-stakes environments by law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies, border security teams, and corporate investigative units, where evidential integrity, confidentiality, and operational resilience are essential. ISO 27001:2022 certification confirms that Detego Global applies a structured, risk-based approach to information security across its people, processes, and technology, further strengthening its position within the digital forensics sector.For practitioners, this delivers practical day-to-day benefits. Sensitive case data is protected throughout the software development and support lifecycle, access controls are tightly governed, and secure development practices help safeguard the integrity of investigative workflows. The certification also supports smoother procurement, audit and compliance processes, where formal assurance of information security controls is increasingly required.Andy Lister, Managing Director of Detego Global, said:“ISO 27001:2022 certification provides independent validation of the security practices that underpin our products and services. It demonstrates that our controls are formally documented, audited, and continually improved, giving investigators and clients added assurance that Detego Global operates to the highest possible, independently verified standards.”This certification builds on Detego Global’s broader commitment to supporting investigators end to end as a trusted technology partner. The company’s training programmes are City & Guilds Assured, ensuring that practitioners are not only using secure technology, but are also trained to apply it correctly, consistently, and defensibly in real-world investigations.For more information about Detego Global and its Unified Digital Forensics Platform, please explore the website or contact the team directly.About Detego GlobalDetego Global is the company behind award-winning Digital Forensics, Case Management and Endpoint Monitoring solutions trusted by military, law enforcement, intelligence agencies and enterprises worldwide.With the ever-increasing use of digital devices and the vast volumes of data generated, its solutions have become the preferred choice for rapidly acquiring, analysing and acting on evidence and intelligence.

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