Detego Global Partners with National Foundation for Retired Service Animals to Support ‘Protect Our Protectors’ Mission

HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detego Global , a leading provider of digital forensics and investigation management technology, has announced a new partnership with the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals ( NFRSA ), reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the law enforcement, military, and wider public service communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Progress Through Purpose.The partnership reflects a shared connection to the communities both organisations support – security teams and the service animals that work to safeguard the public. Detego Global develops technology used by investigative teams worldwide to combat serious crime, terrorism, and organised criminal activity. Meanwhile, the NFRSA is dedicated to caring for retired service animals that have spent their careers working alongside those on the front line.Given this natural alignment, Detego Global will support the NFRSA’s ongoing activities as a corporate sponsor over the coming year, with the intention of building a long-term relationship that continues to raise awareness and provide meaningful support.Andy Lister, Managing Director of Detego Global, said:“At Detego Global, we’re proud to uplift those who protect our communities, including the exceptional animals that serve alongside them. During my military service, I witnessed first hand the unique bond between handlers and their working dogs. That bond became profoundly personal when our Squadron dog, Hunter, gave his life saving the life of an injured colleague during a deployment. His loyalty and sacrifice remain with me to this day, carried on through my little Ridgeback who bears his name. Supporting the NFRSA’s mission to ‘Protect Our Protectors’ deeply resonates with us, and we’re honoured to help ensure these remarkable animals receive the care they deserve in retirement.”The partnership forms part of Detego Global’s broader CSR initiatives, which include supporting organisations connected to law enforcement and veteran communities, such as sponsoring rugby teams and tournaments including 4 Nations Police Rugby, uplifting veterans through GO Heroes, and partnering with Raven in the fight against child exploitation.The Countess Bathurst, Founder and Chair of the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), said:“We are delighted to welcome Detego Global as a corporate partner. Their strong commitment to corporate social responsibility aligns closely with our own values, particularly our shared respect for those who have served. Their support will enable us to provide essential care for the retired service animals who have given so much throughout their working lives. Partnerships like this are vital in ensuring we can ease the financial burden on handlers and provide these animals with the care, dignity, and comfort they deserve in retirement.”As part of the collaboration, both organisations will continue to explore opportunities to raise awareness of the vital role service animals play, highlighting their contributions and the importance of supporting them beyond their years of active service.--About Detego GlobalDetego Global develops advanced digital forensics, case management, and cyber investigative solutions trusted by law enforcement agencies, military units, intelligence organisations, and corporate investigators worldwide. Its technology helps investigative teams rapidly identify, acquire, analyse, and manage digital evidence from thousands of devices and data sources, supporting investigations into serious offences including terrorism, organised crime, fraud, human trafficking, and child exploitation.Alongside its technology innovation, Detego Global is committed to making a positive impact through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, supporting organisations and causes connected to the law enforcement, military, and wider public service communities. Through partnerships, sponsorships, training initiatives, and charitable support, the company aims to give back to those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.About the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA)The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) is a UK registered charity (1200949) dedicated to supporting retired service animals from the police, fire & rescue, border force, NHS, MOD police, RAF police, the prison service and National Crime Agency. The charity helps provide financial assistance for veterinary care, medical treatment, wellbeing support, and other essential needs once these animals retire from active service. Through its mission to “Protect Our Protectors,” the NFRSA works to ensure retired service animals can continue to live safely, comfortably, and with the families and handlers they have faithfully served alongside throughout their careers.

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