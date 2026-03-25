England Police Rugby Set for Argentina and Uruguay Tour with Detego Global as Main Sponsor

HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detego Global , the creators of leading digital forensics case management , and cyber investigative technology solutions, is proud to be the main sponsor of the England Police Rugby Union Football Club (EPRUFC) for its upcoming 2026 international tour of Argentina and Uruguay.This follows on from Detego Global’s sponsorship of the team’s highly successful 2024 tour of South Africa, reinforcing the company’s ongoing support for the England Police Rugby programme.The tour will take place from 7 to 19 May, with fixtures and events scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo, Uruguay. The touring squad brings together rugby players serving in policing across England, representing 14 police forces, who are highly respected and experienced within the policing rugby community.The England Police Rugby Union Football Club continues to play a vital role in promoting health, wellbeing, teamwork, and unity through sport, while strengthening connections between officers from forces across the country.Detego Global’s sponsorship reflects the company’s strong and ongoing relationship with the law enforcement community. As a long-standing technology partner to investigative teams worldwide, Detego Global develops advanced digital forensics solutions that help professionals combat serious crimes, including fraud, child exploitation, organised crime, human trafficking, and terrorism.The company’s Unified Digital Forensics Platform enables investigators to rapidly acquire, analyse, and act on digital evidence from thousands of devices and applications. With patented technologies for ultra-fast data extraction, intelligent triage capabilities, advanced AI-powered analytics, and integrated case management, Detego Global’s solutions are trusted by law enforcement agencies, military units, intelligence organisations, and corporate investigators globally.Dave Kirk, Founder of Detego Global, commented:“We are incredibly proud to continue our support of the England Police Rugby Union Football Club as they prepare for their tour of Argentina and Uruguay. Rugby represents many of the same values we hold at Detego Global: teamwork, discipline, integrity, and resilience.The players selected for this tour represent those among the best in policing from across England, and it is a privilege to stand behind them as they take the field internationally. Supporting initiatives like this allows us to give something back to the law enforcement community we work alongside every day.”Andy Ward, President of the England Police RUFC, added:“Tours like this are a fantastic opportunity for our players to test themselves on the international stage while strengthening teamwork and camaraderie across forces. We are delighted to have Detego Global’s continued support, which plays a vital role in making opportunities like this possible. Their strong connection to the law enforcement community makes them an ideal partner for England Police Rugby.”International tours are a key part of the England Police Rugby programme, providing players with the opportunity to compete at a high level while representing the service abroad. The Argentina and Uruguay tour will continue this tradition, offering a platform for players to test themselves against international opposition while strengthening relationships within the global policing and rugby communities.For Detego Global, the sponsorship forms part of a broader commitment to supporting the customers its technology serves. Through training programmes, partnerships and sponsorship initiatives, the company continues to invest in projects that promote wellbeing, collaboration, and professional development across the law enforcement sector.

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