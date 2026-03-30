Invader Studios Announces Panic Delivery – A 4-player Co-op Horror Comedy

Deliver fast, restart often, repeat! Panic Delivery throws players into chaotic co-op horror with 99 lives to burn in a monster-infested dystopia.

We’re always hiring and we’re always watching.” — Invader Studios

OLEVANO ROMANO, ITALY, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie developer Invader Studios (Daymare: 1998, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle) today unveiled Panic Delivery , a chaotic multiplayer co-op horror-comedy where players step into the role of highly disposable couriers in a dystopian world ruled by monsters.In this delightful corporate nightmare, human clones are the backbone of the workforce, mainly because they’re cheap, replaceable, and moderately edible. The job? Deliver packages. The challenge? Survive long enough to complete the route. Each courier team gets 99 lives to burn through, but don’t get comfortable, because management is watching how funds are spent, every single one. In Panic Delivery, failure isn’t just bad for business, it’s fatal. If the customers don’t get the team, management definitely will.Launching in Early Access on PC via Steam in Q2 2026, Panic Delivery features high-risk assignments across hazardous locations, including a haunted house inside an amusement park, the human-cloning Panic Factory, and an Antarctic base. Players can take on Delivery, Recovery, and Smuggling missions, each introducing distinct challenges and encounters. The 99 Lives system allows players to regroup and reattempt objectives within a session-based structure.Additional materials, including the announcement trailer and press kit , are available via official Panic Delivery channels.Panic Delivery supports up to four-player online co-op, with gameplay centered around coordination, timing, and shared survival. Environments are designed to create varied scenarios through a combination of hazards, physics-driven interactions, and unpredictable encounters.Sessions are designed to shift rapidly between controlled delivery objectives and reactive survival moments, influenced by both environmental threats and team decisions.Key Features4-Player Online Co-op – Team up (or panic solo) to deliver packages across dangerous locations, from a haunted house inside an amusement park and the human-cloning Panic Factory to an Antarctic base hiding alien secrets.99 Lives System – A shared pool of 99 lives raises the stakes: each team failure brings the team closer to game loss, wiping session-based progression like packages, items, and earnings. Lives follow the host’s save, while individual progression (cosmetics, challenges, titles) remains intact.Delivery Missions – Transport packages of varying risk and fragility through hazardous environments. The harder the job, the bigger the reward if they survive.Recovery Missions – Lost cargo isn’t lost forever. Use tracking devices to retrieve packages scattered across dangerous terrain.Smuggling Missions – Join the human resistance by preparing and delivering special packages with unique tools and items. Just don’t let management find out.Survival, Tools & Weapons – Fend off hostile monsters or outrun them using weapons, gadgets, traversal tools, and monster repellents. Sometimes running really is the best option.Dynamic, Replayable Worlds – Procedurally generated levels keep every run fresh, unpredictable, and full of monstrous surprises.High-Risk, High-Reward Gameplay – Speed, care, and strategy pay off. Deliver quickly and intact to earn bonuses and stay on the good side of both clients and monstrous bosses.Horror Meets Humour – A twisted blend of creepy atmospheres and absurd, tongue-in-cheek comedy ensures every delivery is a chaotic, memorable adventure.About Invader StudiosInvader Studios is an independent game development team known for its focus on horror-driven gameplay experiences. Following the release of Daymare: 1998 and Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the studio continues to develop projects that combine atmosphere, tension, and cooperative play.

Panic Delivery - Early Access Trailer

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