Hengtong Optic-Electric Secures MSCI ‘A’ Rating

HTGD (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fresh testament to its commitment to sustainable development, Hengtong Optic-Electric (Stock Code: 600487) has successfully upgraded its ESG rating to ‘A’ in the latest assessment by MSCI. This achievement marks a consecutive rise for the company, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the global communication and power infrastructure sector.

MSCI is one of the world's most influential investment decision-support institutions. The MSCI ESG Rating has become a cornerstone reference for responsible investment decisions among institutional investors worldwide. The upgrade reflects MSCI’s high recognition of Hengtong’s systematic advancement across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dimensions, specifically highlighting five key areas:

Strategic Transformation: Responding to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Hengtong has formulated and passed international authoritative audits for its net-zero pathway, systematically advancing carbon reduction and clean energy substitution.

End-to-End Green Control: The company has deployed intelligent production bases globally, creating “Green Factories”. Through energy-saving retrofits, clean energy adoption, and waste recycling, Hengtong has comprehensively lowered production energy consumption and its environmental footprint, ensuring multiple product lines achieve low-carbon status throughout their entire lifecycle.

Green Technology Innovation: Focusing on R&D for low-carbon cables, high-density low-loss optical fibres, and green subsea cables, Hengtong continues to set market trends.

Responsible Supply Chain Management: Upholding labour rights and commercial integrity, Hengtong has built a transparent and compliant sustainable supply chain system. This approach drives upstream and downstream partners to jointly practise green responsibility, achieving synergistic coexistence between the enterprise, society, and the environment.

Enhanced Governance Transparency: By fully benchmarking against MSCI’s methodology, the company has continuously improved its data quality and information disclosure levels.

Hengtong Optic-Electric continues to position sustainable development as the cornerstone of its long-term competitiveness. The company’s recent upgrade in its MSCI ESG rating serves as a significant endorsement from international authorities, validating years of steadfast commitment to robust sustainable governance. Moving forward, Hengtong Optic-Electric is set to advance its sustainability agenda with even higher standards, aiming to deliver high-value solutions for global partners while contributing to net-zero future.

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