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CHINA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hengtong Ranked 9th in Brand Finance 2026 Global Telecoms Infrastructure Brand, Strengthening Its Position as a World-Class Integrated Energy and Communication Solutions Provider.

March 18, 2026 — Hengtong Group, a global leader in optical communication and power networks, has been ranked 9th in the Brand Finance 2026 "Telecoms Infrastructure Brands" ranking, with a brand value of USD 1.6 billion — representing an impressive 18% year-over-year growth. This milestone underscores Hengtong's accelerating global influence and its strategic evolution as an integrated energy and communication infrastructure provider.

The Brand Finance Telecoms Infrastructure Brands 2026 ranking, released on March 13, is conducted in accordance with ISO 10668, the international standard for brand valuation, and adopts the internationally recognized royalty relief methodology. Hengtong's rise to 9th place reflects the growing global recognition of its end-to-end capabilities across optical fiber networks, power transmission, marine engineering, and smart energy systems.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global technology landscape, Hengtong is positioning itself at the forefront of AI Data Center (AIDC) infrastructure requirements. The explosive growth of AI workloads is driving unprecedented demand for both ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity and massive power delivery — two areas where Hengtong holds deep competitive advantages.

With the global AIDC market projected to grow exponentially over the next decade, Hengtong's vertically integrated manufacturing — spanning from optical fiber preform production to final cable assembly — ensures supply chain reliability, cost efficiency, and rapid customization for hyperscale customers.

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