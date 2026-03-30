Hengtong Optic-Electric Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal on Debut, Ranking Among the Top 5% of Companies Globally

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600487) recently announced that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal in its inaugural assessment by EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The recognition places Hengtong Optic-Electric in the top 5% of all companies assessed globally, affirming the company’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing and responsible business practices.

About the EcoVadis Assessment

EcoVadis is the global benchmark for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability performance. Its rigorous assessment framework evaluates companies across four core dimensions: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Trusted by over 130,000 companies across 180+ countries and 200+ industry categories, EcoVadis ratings serve as a key reference for global procurement, investment, and supply chain decisions. An EcoVadis Gold Medal — awarded to the top 5% of assessed companies — represents the highest level of recognition for sustainability excellence.

Key Pillars Behind Hengtong’s Gold-Medal Performance

The Gold Medal recognition reflects Hengtong Optic-Electric’s comprehensive and deeply embedded sustainability strategy. The EcoVadis evaluation specifically recognised the company’s outstanding performance in the following areas:

• Full Value-Chain Green Governance: Hengtong has deployed an end-to-end green management system across its global manufacturing footprint. The company operates multiple nationally certified Green Factories, having systematically implemented energy-saving retrofits, clean energy adoption, and closed-loop waste management programmes — significantly reducing energy consumption and environmental impact across its entire production lifecycle.

• Low-Carbon Product Innovation: Hengtong continues to invest in the development of next-generation sustainable products, including green subsea cables, spider-web optical cables, and high-density low-loss optical fibres. These innovations combine world-class performance with industry-leading environmental credentials, meeting the most demanding international sustainability certifications.

• Responsible Supply Chain Management: Upholding the highest standards of labour rights, business ethics, and commercial integrity, Hengtong has established a transparent and fully compliant sustainable supply chain framework. This approach extends green responsibility throughout its upstream and downstream partner ecosystem.

• ESG Governance & Transparency: The company has progressively strengthened its ESG governance architecture, improving data quality and disclosure standards in line with internationally recognised frameworks, including MSCI (upgraded to ‘A’ Rating), SBTi, and CDP. This Gold Medal further validates the robustness and credibility of Hengtong’s sustainability reporting.

Looking Ahead, Hengtong Optic-Electric remains committed to continuous improvement across all dimensions of sustainability. The company will leverage this recognition to further strengthen its global brand presence, deepen its engagement with international ESG communities, and accelerate the development of green product solutions that address the evolving needs of a net-zero world.As Hengtong International marks its 35th anniversary in 2026, the company’s growing ESG credentials serve as a foundation for deeper global partnerships and a stronger international brand — one defined not only by engineering excellence, but by the values of responsibility, transparency, and sustainability.



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