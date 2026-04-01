Pre-Orders Open March 31 for Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver. Statue from 'Alien.'

Museum Masterline XL Alien (Film) Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver. Front Head without Interior Wall Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver. Statue from "Alien." Pre-orders began March 31, 2026 (JST), with release set for November 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the film "Alien," the Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver. joins Prime 1 Studio’s Museum Masterline XL lineup.The 1/3 scale statue stands 100 cm tall. It features a Wide Shot Head also known as the "Giger Head," a symmetrically constructed body, and a long, sharp tail with a whip-like silhouette. The pose is designed with reference to the tall build and physical performance of Bolaji Badejo, who portrayed the creature.The special base is inspired by the interior of the Nostromo, with piping and mesh plate details. The Interior Wall with LED Illumination is removable, allowing the statue to be displayed with or without the wall.The Bonus Version includes Jones, the ship’s cat, together with a carry case that can be opened and closed.Product Name:Museum Masterline XL Alien (Film) Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver. Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2599Edition Size: 299Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: 1/3H: 100cm W: 68cm D: 65cmH: 100cm W: 65cm D: 54cm (without Interior Wall)Weight: Approx. 43.34 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Alien-themed Base・Interior Wall with LED Illumination・One (1) Logo Plate (Black)・Jones and His Carry Case [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

Museum Masterline XL Alien (Film) Big Chap Xenomorph Regular Ver.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.