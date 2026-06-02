Pre-Orders Open June 2: STREET FIGHTER 6 Cammy Classic Costume Statue

Premium Masterline STREET FIGHTER 6 Cammy Classic Costume Front Swappable Parts LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Cammy Classic Costum from "STREET FIGHTER 6." Pre-orders June 2, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce Cammy Classic Costume from “Street Fighter 6” as the latest entry in the Premium Masterline series.Based on Outfit 2 from the game, this 1/4 scale statue recreates Cammy’s classic appearance. The costume features a deep crimson beret with a wool-like texture, twin Dutch braids, and the iconic leotard design. Details throughout the costume have been carefully sculpted to reflect its appearance in “Street Fighter 6.” Cammy’s sharp expression and side-on fighting stance further emphasize her distinctive character design.The specially designed base is inspired by the streets of London, Cammy’s stage in the game. A cat at her feet, built-in LED lighting, and a graffiti-covered shutter contribute to the scene’s urban atmosphere.The statue also includes an additional upper body part featuring Cammy looking back while raising her left hand. An effect wall inspired by her Super Arts activation and a bust stand for displaying the upper body separately provide multiple display and customization possibilities.The Ultimate Bonus Version additionally includes a character graffiti stand inspired by the game’s HIP-HOP-influenced visual style.Product Name:Premium Masterline STREET FIGHTER 6 Cammy Classic Costume Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,499Edition Size: 600Arrival Date: Janurary 2028Scale: 1/4H: 54cm W: 39cm D: 33cm (Side-On Stance)H: 54cm W: 39cm D: 35cm (Looking Back)H: 63cm W: 48cm D: 42cm (with Effect Wall)H: 12cm W: 9cm D: 4cm (Cammy Graffiti Logo Stand)Weight: Approx. 12.65 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Street Fighter 6 Themed Base (with LED Illumination)・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (Side-On Stance, Looking Back)・One (1) Bust Stand・One (1) Effect Wall・One (1) Cammy Graffiti Logo Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©CAPCOMFor more details, visit our online store

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