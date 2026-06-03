Pre-Orders Open June 3: Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Carja Shadow Outfit Statue

Real Elite Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Carja Shadow Outfit Front Swappable Parts LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Aloy Carja Shadow Outfit from "Horizon Forbidden West." Pre-orders June 3, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the open-world action RPG "Horizon Forbidden West," Aloy in the Carja Shadow Outfit joins the Real Elite Masterline series.This 1/3 scale statue presents Aloy wearing the Carja Shadow outfit, combining armor from "Horizon Forbidden West" with a weapon inspired by the first game in the series. The design highlights her connection to the Shadow Carja faction while recreating her appearance in detailed sculpting and paintwork.The Carja Shadow outfit features dark color tones inspired by nighttime imagery, with different material textures carefully reproduced throughout the costume. Aloy’s facial expression beneath the mask is sculpted with realistic detail, while the Shadow Sharpshot Bow recreates the tension of a drawn bowstring.The accompanying Charger is sculpted to reflect its mechanical structure, with LED illumination used to recreate details such as the blue glow seen in its overridden state. The specially designed base is inspired by ancient ruins and includes vegetation and water effects drawn from the world of the series.The statue also includes swap-out parts that allow different display options, including an alternate display without the mask and the Vine Cutter equipment.The Bonus Version additionally includes the Shadow Stalwart Medium head part with an alternate mask design.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Carja Shadow Outfit DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $3,199Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: January 2028Scale: 1/3H: 84cm W: 59cm D: 69cm (Head: Carja Shadow, Equipment: Carja Sharpshot Bow)H: 83cm W: 59cm D: 63cm (Head: Unmasked or Shadow Stalwart Medium, Equipment: Vine Cutter)Weight: Approx. 24.52 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Horizon Forbidden West-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Carja Shadow, Unmasked)・Two (2) Swappable Arm Sets (Shadow Sharpshot Bow, Vine Cutter)・Two (2) Swappable Back-mounted Equipment (Shadow Sharpshot Bow, Vine Cutter)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Charger)・One (1) Swappable Head (Shadow Stalwart Medium) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Carja Shadow Outfit Product PV

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