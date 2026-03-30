Rutland Barracks //Multiple Charges
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4002401
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/29/2026 at approximately 1256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Domestic Assault / 2x 2nd Degree Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Relief From Abuse Order
ACCUSED: John White
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/29/2026, at approximately 1256 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in Mendon, VT. Investigation revealed that John White, age 39 of Mendon, Vermont, caused injury to a family or household member at the residence. It was also revealed that White had a warrant out for his arrest and had violated a Relief From Abuse Order.
White was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. White was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charges above.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correcting Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 / 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.