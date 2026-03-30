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Rutland Barracks //Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4002401

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/29/2026 at approximately 1256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Domestic Assault / 2x 2nd Degree Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Relief From Abuse Order  

 

ACCUSED: John White

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/29/2026, at approximately 1256 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in Mendon, VT. Investigation revealed that John White, age 39 of Mendon, Vermont, caused injury to a family or household member at the residence. It was also revealed that White had a warrant out for his arrest and had violated a Relief From Abuse Order.

 

White was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. White was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charges above.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correcting Facility         

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 / 1230

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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Rutland Barracks //Multiple Charges

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