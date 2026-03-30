Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading institutional conference is back in the heart of New York on 13-14 May, where the transformation of capital markets will be examined in depth, from issuance and market structure to settlement, custody, liquidity, and regulatory alignment.This year’s event will be hosted by Deutsche Bank, with a focus on Global Asset Digitisation projects. It is the only venue where the commercialisation of tokenising assets is discussed comprehensively and at scale. Digital Assets Week is institution-led and designed to support substantive dialogue between market participants and regulators on implementation, risk management and market structure as digital assets increasingly intersect with traditional capital markets.The New York conference typically gathers 400 to 500 participants, with the audience highly curated to ensure senior institutional representation. Participants across the series include the majority of large banks and asset managers, alongside policymakers, supervisory authorities, and infrastructure providers actively engaged in regulated market development.This year’s action-packed agenda includes a range of panel discussions and roundtables covering topics such as:● Moving Public Markets ‘On Chain’ – Is This ‘Hype’ or ‘Reality’? (What Does This Mean in Reality?)● Tokenised Private Markets and Secondary Liquidity – Where Have We Really Got To?● The Vision of 24/7 Markets and Real-Time Settlement – Challenges and Opportunities?● Tokenised ‘Yield’, ‘Deposits’, ‘MMFs’, ‘CBDCs’, ‘Rolling Contracts’… – Where is Product Innovation Taking Us? And where do stablecoins really fit?● Tokenised Private Markets - Which Assets Are Moving On-Chain First and Why?● Interoperability, Standards, Legacy Systems, Regional Boundaries – The Challenges for Tokenisation Scale?● Institutional Blockchain Adoption – Is It Re-Engineering the Post-Trade and Back-Office Space?● Making ‘Dumb’ Assets ‘Smart’ – Is Tokenisation Finally Delivering?● The Global Roll-Out of Regulation – What’s the Current State for Stablecoins and Tokenised Assets?● TradFi Custody vs. Token/Crypto Custody – Are The Two Worlds Now Merging?● Defining the DeFi Boundary: How Institutions Can Access Innovation, Without Importing Riskand many more crucial topics for the industry.Past attendees of DA Week include senior executives from Bank of America, BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Citi, Franklin Templeton, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB), State Street, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, BNY, DTCC, Fidelity Investments, WisdomTree, Morgan Stanley, Bank Julius Baer, Coinbase Asset Management, Bank Frick, Pantera Capital, SEI Investments, Wells Fargo Bank, New York Life Ventures, Outerlands Capital, U.S. Bank, Arta Global Markets, ClearBank, TD Bank & many more.Registration for the event is open, offering the competitive earlybird rate until 20th March and the possibility to apply for complimentary access for certain senior executives from Institutional Banks, Fund Managers, Asset Managers and Hedge Funds whose primary business is investment management, with a minimum of $50m AUM. Tickets can be accessed here: DIGITAL ASSETS WEEK NEW YORK TICKETS For sponsorship and speaking enquiries, or to request the agenda and attendee sample, please contact:

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