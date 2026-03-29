VSP BCI / Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/28/26 at 1526 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stein's Run at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak, Warren, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of next of kin
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a skier at Sugarbush Resort in the town of Warren. At about 3:26 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Vermont State Police in Berlin was notified that a skier had died following a fall on Stein's Run at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak. Subsequent investigation revealed the male victim fell and slid into a wooded area off the trail.
The male was found unresponsive by ski patrol members, who brought the victim to the base of the mountain, where they were met by the Mad River Valley Ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.
The death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No further information is available at this time.
Det. Trooper Robert Lemnah
Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Berlin
802-229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.