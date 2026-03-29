Williston Barracks / DUI #2 and Grossly Negligent Operation

CASE#: 26A1002429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 28, 2026 at approximately 2018 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB Exit 15, Winooski , VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 and Gross Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: Joshua J. Derouchie

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 28, 2026, at approximately 2018 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the posted 55 mph speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was confirmed by radar to be 106 mph in the 55 mph zone on Interstate 89 NB Exit 15 in the town of Winooski. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Joshua J. Derouchie (26) of Colchester, VT.

While speaking with Derouchie, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. After a thorough investigation, Derouchie was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Derouchie was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County court on April 16, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #2 and Grossly Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 16, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N /A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.