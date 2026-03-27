Council Voices Support for Literacy Bill

The Council is taking a stand for literacy, recognizing the vital role early reading skills play in student success and lifelong opportunity. This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Culpepper and Mejia expressing strong support for H.4683, “An Act Relative to Teacher Preparation and Student Literacy.” The resolution highlights the importance of providing all students – particularly those in historically underserved communities – with access to high-quality literacy instruction. It notes that early literacy development is a key predictor of academic achievement and long-term economic opportunity. H.4683 aims to strengthen teacher preparation and professional development, ensuring educators have the knowledge and tools to effectively teach reading and support diverse learners. The bill also promotes greater accountability, transparency, and data reporting to improve literacy outcomes and guide decision-making by educators, families, and policymakers. The resolution emphasizes that investments in evidence-based literacy instruction and teacher preparation will help ensure that students across the Commonwealth, including those in Boston, are better prepared for academic success and future opportunities. Through this action, the Council urges the Massachusetts General Court to pass H.4683, advancing literacy and supporting educators in their crucial work in classrooms across the state.

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