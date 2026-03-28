26A3002415 Accidental Discharge

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A3002415 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier STATION: Berlin Barracks CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 03/27/2026 INCIDENT LOCATION: 369 US Route 2 Moretown VIOLATION: Accidental discharge VICTIM: Luc Provencher AGE: 22 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/27/2026, at approximately 1930 hours, State Police in Berlin and Waterbury EMS responded to a 911 call for a victim of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined Luc Provencher, age 22, of Moretown, had an accidental discharge which resulted in a gunshot wound to his leg. Provencher was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. No criminal charges are expected to be filed. Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit Troop A West- Berlin Barracks daniel.trottier@vermont.gov

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