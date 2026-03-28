26A3002415 Accidental Discharge
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/27/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 369 US Route 2 Moretown
VIOLATION: Accidental discharge
VICTIM: Luc Provencher
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/27/2026, at approximately 1930 hours, State Police in Berlin and Waterbury EMS responded to a 911 call for a victim of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined Luc Provencher, age 22, of Moretown, had an accidental discharge which resulted in a gunshot wound to his leg. Provencher was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A West- Berlin Barracks
daniel.trottier@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.