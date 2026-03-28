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26A3002415 Accidental Discharge

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3002415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 369 US Route 2 Moretown

VIOLATION: Accidental discharge

 

VICTIM: Luc Provencher

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/27/2026, at approximately 1930 hours, State Police in Berlin and Waterbury EMS responded to a 911 call for a victim of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined Luc Provencher, age 22, of Moretown, had an accidental discharge which resulted in a gunshot wound to his leg. Provencher was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. No criminal charges are expected to be filed. 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A West- Berlin Barracks

daniel.trottier@vermont.gov

 

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26A3002415 Accidental Discharge

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