DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 26A2001836 / 26A2001884

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mat Nadeau

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2026, at 0019 Hours and March 25, 2026, at 0230 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley by Stewart's Shops, 424 Main St., Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Armed robbery

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

The Vermont State Police arrested two suspects Friday in connection with a pair of armed robberies this week at the Jolley by Stewart's Shops convenience store on Main Street in Enosburgh.

At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, troopers with VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division executed court-ordered search warrants at two addresses in Enosburgh. The search warrants were granted following an investigation into armed robberies on Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25, at the Jolley by Stewart's Shops location at 424 Main St. in Enosburgh.

Following the search, state police detectives arrested Mark Clapper, 28, on charges related to both robberies, and Tobby Marrier, 33, on charges arising from the second robbery. Clapper and Marrier both are residents of Enosburgh. Clapper and Marrier were jailed without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending arraignments, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

***Update No. 1, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Jolley by Stewart's Shops convenience store on Main Street in Enosburgh.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. when two masked men entered the store, displayed weapons, threatened the clerk and demanded money. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot heading south from the store. No injuries were reported.

This incident is believed to be related to a similar armed robbery at the same store that occurred Monday, March 23.

The first suspect is described as a man with a thin build, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, winter hat, ski mask, and gloves. The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt beneath a winter coat, and a ski mask. Photos of the suspects are attached to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Josh Hansell at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 . Tips also can be provided anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 11:10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Jolley by Stewart's Shops convenience store on Main Street in Enosburgh.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when a masked man entered the store, displayed a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot heading south from the store. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, winter hat, ski mask, gloves and sunglasses. Photos of the suspect are attached to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips also can be provided anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/26 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



