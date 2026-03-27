Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Commission On Law Enforcement

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed David Criner, Jason Griffin, and Rita Watkins, Ed.D. to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for terms set to expire on August 30, 2031. The Commission establishes and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

David Criner of Midland is the Midland County Sheriff. He is the second vice president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and a member of Midland Downtown Lion’s Club, Midland Rotary Club, and the Midland Exchange Club. Additionally, he is a board member for the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy and a volunteer with Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and Midland Senior Center. Criner received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from The University of Texas Permian Basin.

Jason Griffin of Liberty Hill is an assistant chief at the Texas Department of Public Safety. Griffin received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science from Texas State University (formerly known as Southwest Texas State University).

Rita Watkins, Ed.D. of College Station is a self-employed licensed professional counselor-supervisor. She is a member of the Texas Counseling Association and the National Board of Certified Counselors. Watkins received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University (SHSU), a Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University, and a Master of Arts in Counseling and a Doctor in Educational Leadership from SHSU.