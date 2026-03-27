Growing Tradition: Maine FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

By: Jillian McLaughlin, Maine FFA State Reporter

Throughout FFA history, various celebrations have emerged to provide additional support to the organization. Of those traditions, one of the most widely celebrated is National FFA Week, which occurs during the last week of February and is focused on sharing FFA’s message with the community and partner organizations. In recent years, members of the Maine FFA Association have not been able to participate in this celebration because of its timing during February vacation. This year, however, the Maine FFA Association was proud to recognize National FFA Week for the first time in recent history.

To kick off National FFA Week, the state officer team hosted an ice fishing social for FFA members in northern Maine. Ice fishing is a major part of Maine’s social scene during this time of year, and inviting FFA members to fish together offered an opportunity for community engagement and natural resource education. The team traveled to meet FFA members at Long Lake in Sinclair, where they spent a day on the ice, fishing for trout and salmon. For some FFA members, this was their first ice fishing experience, allowing them to learn from and connect with other members from neighboring chapters. The day concluded with a group lunch before heading home to prepare for the week ahead.



Following the ice fishing social, the state officer team, along with members of the Easton FFA Chapter, had the privilege of meeting with National FFA Secretary Lilly Nyland. The group had dinner at a local restaurant in Presque Isle, allowing attendees the chance to get to know Nyland before their Days of Service.

On Monday, FFA members from across northern Maine met at Easton High School for a Day of Service. This year, the state officer team decided to reach out to advisors and other community members to identify community needs that could serve as the basis for the service project. During this outreach, the Maine FFA Association was informed of a significant need for emergency response materials due to numerous recent fires that have devastated homes, public spaces, and farmland. Since many of these communities are quite rural, emergency responders often do not arrive early enough to prevent major damage.

To help these communities, Maine FFA members spent the day packaging fire safety kits, which included smoke detectors, fire safety booklets, fire blankets, and more. The assembly of the kits was supervised by members of the local fire department, many of whom were former FFA members. By the end of the day, FFA members packaged more than 100 emergency response kits, which were later distributed throughout their home chapters.

FFA members from northern Maine gather in Easton with National FFA Secretary Lilly Nyland for a Day of Service.

FFA members from Fryeburg Academy, Lincoln Academy, and Tri-County Technical Center gather at the Dexter Fire Department for a Day of Service.

Following this event, Nyland, along with the state officer team, traveled to Dexter to host the state’s second Day of Service. FFA members from Fryeburg Academy, Lincoln Academy, and the Tri-County Technical Center met at the Dexter Fire Department on Tuesday to continue their service mission. Attendees listened to an informational speech by members of the fire department and watched a demonstration of proper fire extinguisher use. They then came together to package more than 100 emergency kits for distribution across central and southern Maine. Once all kits were complete, FFA members had the opportunity to participate in powerful workshops led by Callie Cullins, Maine FFA State Vice President; Hannah Shaw, Maine FFA State Treasurer; and National FFA Secretary Nyland.

FFA members learn about fire prevention from a Tri-County Technical Center instructor and firefighting students.

The Maine FFA Association is immensely proud of all the FFA members, community supporters, and sponsors who showed up to make Maine’s celebration of National FFA Week happen. The Maine FFA Association would like to extend its gratitude to Nyland and her national staff Ambra Tennery for joining the events and being such a great role model for FFA members.

For more information about National FFA Week, click here.

Funds for the Maine Days of Service were provided through the generous support of MMG Insurance, FA Peabody Insurance, and a State Day of Giving grant.