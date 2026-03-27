Maine DOE Update – March 27, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

Data & Reporting

Upcoming End-of-Year Reports, Resources, and Updates

At the end of each school year, school administrative units (SAUs) are responsible for completing a number of required reports. As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has many resources available to SAUs to support their end-of-year reporting. | More

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to pilot Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) modules, as well as new Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides, with their classrooms this spring. | More

Maine DOE Seeking Outdoor Learning Stories for National Environmental Education Week, April 20-24, 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking outdoor learning stories from educators, administrators, and school staff to share during National Environmental Education Week from April 20-24, 2026. | More

Opportunities for Public Comment on Maine’s IDEA Part B and Part C Applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking public comment on its annual applications for federal funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), including both Part B and Part C. These applications support services for children and youth with disabilities across Maine, from infancy through age 22. | More

Nominations Open for Maine Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Instructional Coach of the Year award. Nominations close on May 1, 2026. | More

Nominations Open for Maine Curriculum Leader of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Curriculum Leader of the Year award. Nominations close on May 1, 2026.| More

Call for Proposals Open for Every Teacher a Leader Conference, as Part of New “ElevatED” Experience

Educate Maine and the Teach Maine Center are inviting educators to submit presentation proposals for the 2026 Every Teacher a Leader Conference—part of the new, expanded ElevatED professional learning experience taking place July 29-31, 2026, at Thomas College in Waterville. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

BARR Spotlight: Dirigo Middle School Builds Stronger Connections and School Culture Through the BARR Model

At T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield, relationships have always been a strength. As part of a small, rural school serving about 170 students in grades 6-8 from Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru, staff have long prided themselves on knowing their students well. As student needs have become increasingly complex in recent years, however, school leaders have recognized the need for a more intentional and structured approach to ensure that every student feels supported and that no one falls through the cracks. | More

Bonny Eagle Builds Community Through Shared Reading Experience

This February, schools across MSAD 6 (Bonny Eagle School District) took a creative, community-centered approach to the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Read to ME Challenge through a districtwide initiative called “BE Reads Together.” | More

Maine ELOs in Action: Sunshine Mini Grant Program Supports Career-Connected Learning through Innovation and Collaboration

In 2023, the Sunshine Mini Grant program was launched with funding from a private trust group, resulting in $88,000 in grants to 18 schools across Maine to expand career exploration for students—including through extended learning opportunities (ELOs). This initiative has positively impacted approximately 300 students from various Maine counties and school administrative units (SAUs), including in programs at Windham, South Portland, and Mountain Valley High Schools. | More

Growing Tradition: Maine FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

Throughout FFA history, various celebrations have emerged to provide additional support to the organization. Of those traditions, one of the most widely celebrated is National FFA Week, which occurs during the last week of February and is focused on sharing FFA’s message with the community and partner organizations. In recent years, members of the Maine FFA Association have not been able to participate in this celebration because of its timing during February vacation. This year, however, the Maine FFA Association was proud to recognize National FFA Week for the first time in recent history. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley. | More

Maine DOE Invites Educators to Participate in ‘Roots and Stories: Storytelling through Maine Artifacts,’ Professional Learning Opportunity (Updated Kickoff Date)

As spring arrives across Maine, bringing longer days and renewed energy to classrooms, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is inviting educators to participate in a new professional learning opportunity focused on multi-genre storytelling, literacy, and the rich histories of local communities. | More

Two Ocean Science Opportunities from Bigelow Laboratory for Maine Students and Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share two engaging opportunities from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, designed to deepen ocean science learning for both students and educators. From hands-on research experiences for high school juniors to immersive professional development workshops for teachers, these programs connect classroom learning with real-world science. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.