2026 Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #3

For immediate Release:

Friday, March 27, 2026

Contact:

Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571



PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. The effective dates are included in the table.

2026 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS (REMOVALS)

Effective Date

Highway Location Begin/End Mile Markers Length Posting Region March 30, 2026 S.D. Highway 26 From S.D. Highway 47 to S.D. Highway 45 230.12 to 252.85 22.7 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen March 30, 2026 S.D. Highway 26 From S.D. Highway 45 to Hand/Spink County Line 253.85 to 267.77 13.9 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen March 30, 2026 S.D. Highway 28 From U.S. Highway 281 to S.D. Highway 37 269.97 to 283.99 14.0 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen

A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org. On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Email List Subscription:

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restrictions electronically. Subscribe at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click “subscribe” located on the right-hand side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the spring load limit list, visit the same site, click “unsubscribe” and enter the information and email with which you previously subscribed.

When restrictions go into effect, a notice is sent out via press release, SDDOT social media, SDDOT website, the State news site, and posted to the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website.

County Road Information:

SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns.

For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.



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