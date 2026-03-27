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Community Gardens Task Force to Meet April 1, 2026

The Community Gardens Task Force (Task Force) gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The Task Force convenes stakeholders from state agencies, existing community gardens, special use districts, public authorities, and cooperative extension services to establish and expand community gardens and the activities they conduct.

The public is welcome to attend. Registration is required: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/rd9cbb0fe8af9eb5e3abe119e92548547

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

  1. Virtually via WebEx (link provided via email after registering)

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to the Community Gardens Task Force website before April 1, 2026. A recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

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Community Gardens Task Force to Meet April 1, 2026

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