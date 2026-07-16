New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to Meet July...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on July 21, 2026, at 10:00 am.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Albany Office Second Floor, Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 (visitors must check in at the security desk)

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Fairgrounds Agriculture Office, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209

Brower Family Farm – 249 Jackson Summit Rd., East Mayfield, NY 12117

62 Dolbeer St., Perry, NY 14530

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District –145 Paul Rd., Building 5, Rochester, NY 14624

Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc, 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston, NY 13335

Online at https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=mbef298cef708d0c9960ea8fa39c6bd6d

Meeting call-in number: (415) 527-5035

Meeting access code: 2837 577 4256

If applicable, meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be available at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

A recording of the meeting will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

For more information, contact [email protected].