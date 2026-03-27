DeCaro Auctions Announces Major Executive Expansion to Elevate Global Luxury Auction Platform

New C-Suite appointments in Marketing, Ops, and Global Partnerships signal a new era for the 40-year-old plus firm

Each member of this team brings deep experience in their respective disciplines, allowing us to elevate the way extraordinary properties are positioned, sold, and experienced globally.” — Mario Vargas as Chief Executive Officer of DeCaro Auctions

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCaro Auctions , a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate, today announced a major expansion of its leadership team as it accelerates the growth of its international auction platform. Following the recent appointment of Mario Vargas as Chief Executive Officer, the new additions reinforce the company’s high touch approach to client service while integrating world class marketing, operational discipline, and immersive storytelling.“Luxury auctions are about more than marketing reach. They are about relationships, strategy, and execution,” said Vargas. “Each member of this team brings deep experience in their respective disciplines, allowing us to elevate the way extraordinary properties are positioned, sold, and experienced globally.”The leadership expansion includes Matthew Rollins as Chief Marketing Officer and Scott Haws as Chief Operating Officer. Rollins, co-founders of Narr8 Media, an award winning creative agency behind more than $8 billion in cinematic real estate campaigns, brings decades of experience blending storytelling, marketing strategy, and luxury real estate.“By integrating cinematic storytelling directly into the auction process, we create an immersive experience that resonates with qualified buyers everywhere,” said Rollins. “It’s a game changer for sellers who want their properties presented at the highest level, from start to finish.”Zachary Wright joins as Head of Global Alliances and Partnerships, bringing over three decades of leadership experience with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Christie’s International Real Estate, Synthesis Realty Group, and Sotheby’s International Realty. His expertise spans Asia Pacific, North America, and Western regional markets, strengthening DeCaro’s ability to connect elite buyers, sellers, and brokerages worldwide.“I’m thrilled to join DeCaro at this pivotal moment,” added Wright. “With a world class team in place, we can expand global partnerships, bring more luxury properties to market, and deliver seamless, high touch experiences for clients across continents.”Additional appointments include Chloe Lapierre as Property Experience Director, Alex Alavekios as Senior Private Client Advisor, and Mitch Abundis as Private Client Advisor and Mexico Director, further enhancing the firm’s private client and international brokerage capabilities.The expanded leadership will support upcoming auctions, including a lakefront retreat in Inlet Beach, Florida, set to auction on March 28, 2026, offering rare direct access to Lake Powell and proximity to Florida’s famed 30A beaches. The property’s 3,542 square feet combine Gulf Coast architecture with seamless indoor-outdoor living. To view or place an early bid, visit: Inlet Beach Auction To learn more about DeCaro Auctions, visit: www.decaroauctions.com About DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a global luxury auction firm specializing in the marketing and sale of high value real estate through strategic auction campaigns. Founded more than four decades ago, the firm combines disciplined auction execution with immersive marketing and private client advisory services to deliver certainty, global reach, and competitive outcomes for extraordinary properties.

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